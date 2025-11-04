Artificial Intelligence in Banking and Finance Training Workshop: Enhance Customer Experience, Boost Efficiency, Optimise Investments, and Unlock New Opportunities (ONLINE EVENT: December 16, 2025)

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence in Banking and Finance (December 16, 2025)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is reshaping the financial services industry at an unprecedented pace. From enhancing customer experiences to optimising investment strategies and mitigating risks, AI offers immense potential for growth and innovation.

This practical one day workshop conducted by 2 senior experts will provide a comprehensive overview of AI, exploring its history, recent advancements, and transformative impact on the financial services sector. We will delve into specific opportunities across banking, asset management, and insurance, examining how AI can be harnessed to drive efficiency, improve decision-making, and create new revenue streams.

This workshop is ideal for executives and managers within banking, asset management, insurance and other financial service companies, seeking to enhance business operations and strategic initiatives and understand the vast opportunities presented by artificial intelligence in order to stay competitive, improve efficiency, and deliver superior customer experiences.

What will you learn

By the end of this workshop you will gain a solid understanding of:

The fundamentals of AI, including its different types and applications

The latest AI trends and their implications for the financial industry

Learn how AI can be used to identify and improve revenues, client experience,operational efficiencies and costs reduction

Identify the whole range of opportunities AI creates in banking, asset management and insurance

Practical strategies for implementing AI solutions

The potential risks and regulatory landscape surrounding AI

Who Should Attend:

C-Suite decision makers

Portfolio &Fund Managers

Heads of Investment & Trading

Product Managers responsible for developing and optimising financial products,

Digital Transformation Experts who drive technology adoption and innovation, and

Heads of Technology/Innovation who provide tools for market trends and data to inform business decisions

Key Topics Covered:

Background and Scope - History, Predictive and Generative AI (incl. Chat GPT), Risks and Opportunities

Recent developments in artificial intelligence

Impact and opportunities for Global Banking, Asset Management and Insurance

AI opportunities - Implementation and Investment Strategies

Next Steps - Risks, Regulatory Implications, Horizon Scanning

