Purple Heart Homes Celebrates Mission Complete for 99-Year-Old World War II Veteran

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purple Heart Homes (PHH), in collaboration with The Home Depot Foundation, AL2LA Foundation, and multiple community partners, celebrated the completion of a new home for World War II Veteran Drew “Preacher” Smith during a Mission Complete ceremony held on Saturday, September 27, in Holly Springs. The event also honored Preacher as he approaches his 100th birthday, marking the culmination of a project that began earlier this year to provide him with a safe, accessible home.

Born in 1925, Preacher served in France from 1944 to 1946. On April 3, 2025, he lost his home in a tornado. In the months that followed, he was forced to live on the couch of a relative while searching for stability. Thanks to the efforts of AL2LA, Purple Heart Homes, and their partners, Preacher now has a safe and permanent place to call home.

The build itself was completed in under two weeks, showcasing what can be achieved when organizations and volunteers unite behind a mission.

The effort began when Robert Luna of AL2LA learned about Preacher’s situation. A board member had reached out to Kathy Goode to help organize a 100th birthday celebration for Preacher. During that planning, AL2LA discovered that his home had been destroyed in the tornado. Wanting to do more than celebrate, AL2LA asked how they could help and soon connected with Purple Heart Homes.

“When the call came about Preacher’s home, my mission became clear: make sure this hero has a place to call home for the rest of his days. It’s the very least I can do for a man with three Bronze Stars and three Purple Hearts,” said Robert Luna, Founder and CEO, AL2LA Foundation.

Once engaged, Purple Heart Homes mobilized its resources and network of partners to make the project a reality. With major support from The Home Depot Foundation, along with contributions from contractors and other organizations, PHH coordinated the rapid build.

“At Purple Heart Homes, we believe no Veteran should be left behind, especially those who sacrificed so much for our country. Preacher’s story touched our hearts, and it was an honor to join forces with our partners to make sure he has a safe, permanent home as he celebrates his 100th birthday. This project shows the incredible things that can happen when communities come together to support our nation’s heroes,” said John Gallina, Co-Founder and CEO, Purple Heart Homes.

During the ceremony, a representative of Congressman Trent Kelly’s office presented Preacher with a shadowbox containing his military awards and an American flag from the U.S. Capitol. He was also gifted a red, white and blue quilt from Quilted Blessings and presented with the keys to his new home. Attendees joined together in singing Happy Birthday to celebrate his milestone.

Bobby Baylis, representing The Home Depot Foundation, spoke at the event and emphasized the Foundation’s commitment to Veterans and the importance of its partnership with organizations like

Purple Heart Homes.

“Of the more than 16 million Americans who served during World War II, less than 50,000 are alive today,” said Sean Vissar, manager of national programs and strategic partnerships for The Home Depot Foundation. “Every veteran we encounter through our partnership with Purple Heart Homes is special, but to have the opportunity to help provide a safe home for someone like Preacher – who lost the home he’d lived in for decades to a tornado – is priceless. Giving back to veterans is a core part of our values at The Home Depot and The Home Depot Foundation, and we’re proud to work alongside organizations like Purple Heart Homes to do this deeply meaningful work.”

The program featured a prayer by Reverend Arnold Goode of Kirk Christian Church, the presentation of colors by VFW Post 12192 of Lucedale, Mississippi, and the National Anthem performed by Donnie Goff.

The Mission complete ceremony highlighted the power of partnership, from AL2LA’s initial outreach, to Purple Heart Homes’ leadership to the critical support of The Home Depot Foundation and other community organizations, ensuring that Veterans like Preacher Smith receive the dignity, recognition and support they deserve.

About Purple Heart Homes

Co-founded by two combat-wounded Veterans, Purple Heart Homes has been bringing communities together to provide safe, barrier-free housing solutions for qualified Veterans since its founding in 2008. A nonprofit organization based in Statesville, N.C., PHH supports service-connected disabled and senior Veterans from all eras across all 50 states and Puerto Rico through a growing network of local chapters. Programs include critical home repairs and renovations to help Veterans live independently in their homes, home ownership programs and transitional housing through partnerships with other nonprofit organizations. Learn more at purplehearthomesusa.org

About The Home Depot Foundation

The Home Depot Foundation, a nonprofit supported by The Home Depot, works to improve the homes and lives of U.S. veterans, support communities impacted by natural disasters and train skilled

tradespeople to fill the labor gap. Since 2011, the Foundation has invested more than $600 million in veteran causes and improved more than 65,000 veteran homes and facilities. The Foundation has pledged to invest $750 million in veteran causes by 2030 and $50 million in training the next generation of skilled tradespeople through the Path to Pro program by 2028. To learn more about The Home Depot Foundation visit HomeDepotFoundation.org and follow us on X @HomeDepotFound and on Facebook and Instagram @HomeDepotFoundation.

