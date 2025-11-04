KBR INVESTOR NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of KBR

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $10,000 In KBR To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you suffered losses exceeding $10,000 in KBR between May 6, 2025 and June 19, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

[You may also click here for additional information]

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against KBR, Inc. (“KBR” or the “Company”) (NYSE: KBR) and reminds investors of the November 18, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Despite the knowledge that the U.S. Department of Defense’s Transportation Command (TRANSCOM) had, for months, had material concerns with HomeSafe’s ability to fulfill the Global Household Goods Contract, defendants claimed that the partnership was without issue, and would ramp up in future quarters; and (2) as a result, defendants statements about KBR’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

On June 19, 2025, after the market closed, HomeSafe issued a press release entitled “HomeSafe Alliance announces TRANSCOM’s Notice to Terminate Global Household Goods Contract.” The next day, before market hours, KBR issued a press release entitled “KBR Announcement on HomeSafe Alliance Global Household Goods Contract.”

On this news, the price of KBR stock fell $3.85 per share, or 7.29%, to close at $48.93 on June 20, 2025. On June 23, 2025, the next trading day, KBR stock fell a further $1.30, or 2.65%, to close at $47.63 on June 23, 2025.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding KBR’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the KBR class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/KBR

