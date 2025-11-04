Omada Health to Present Real-World Evidence at ObesityWeek 2025 Demonstrating Enhanced Outcomes for Current and Former GLP-1 Users

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omada Health (Nasdaq: OMDA), the virtual between-visit healthcare provider, announced it will present two posters at ObesityWeek 2025 highlighting the potential impact of Omada’s behavior change program on members currently or previously on GLP-1 medications for weight loss. Together, these analyses suggest that engagement with Omada may enhance results for members who have been on GLP-1s for weight loss, whether they stay on the medication or not.

Previous clinical studies have suggested that sustained weight loss leads to increased long-term health benefits,¹ including the reduction of comorbidities, and persistence on a GLP-1 is associated with greater weight loss.² Those who stop GLP-1s tend to regain the weight they lost³ on the medication. Omada’s analyses demonstrated the clinical benefit of its wraparound lifestyle program on members at various stages of GLP-1 usage.

Omada Increased GLP-1 Medication Persistence and Weight Loss

The first analysis examined GLP-1 persistence rates of 1,124 Omada members enrolled in Omada’s Enhanced GLP-1 Care Track , which provides tailored support to members on their GLP-1 journey.

The analysis evaluated Omada members at 12 and 24 weeks in the program, examining how factors such as program engagement impacted members’ medication persistence. While real-world evidence has previously found lower GLP-1 persistence rates⁴ compared to clinical trials,⁵ Omada’s analysis demonstrated that support via Omada’s program supported enhanced persistence commensurate with increased engagement; 84% of participants stayed on their medication for 24 weeks and lost more weight than those who stopped earlier (12.1% vs. 7.4%). It also found that for every 10 additional engagements per week in the initial 12 weeks, the odds of medication persistence were 54% higher.

“These findings underscore a critical insight in the evolving landscape of obesity treatment. While GLP-1s are powerful tools, our research demonstrates that lifestyle support programs, like Omada, can enhance their effectiveness,” said Sarah Linke, PhD, MPH, Senior Director, Clinical & Translational Research, Omada Health.

Omada Members Maintained Sustained Weight Lost 12 months Post-Discontinuation

The second analysis looked at weight change during the discontinuation phase of the GLP-1 journey. The team conducted a retrospective analysis using prescription claims to examine 816 total Omada members without type 2 diabetes, evaluating them at 6, 9, and/or 12 months after GLP-1 discontinuation. It found that, at one year post-discontinuation, members (n=95) experienced 0.8% average weight change,⁶ compared to 11-12% weight gain typically seen in clinical trials,⁷ with 63.2% maintaining or continuing to lose weight at 12 months.

“As channels to access GLP-1s increase and healthcare costs rise,⁸ every dollar invested into patient care counts,” said Wei-Li Shao, President, Omada Health. “These analyses demonstrated that engagement with Omada may enhance the effectiveness of GLP-1 therapy across all stages of treatment – helping to optimize outcomes and reduce wasted financial investment.”

These studies were completed as part of the Omada Insights Lab ANSWERS (ANalyzing Success of WEight medication with Real-world evidence and Stats) Initiative, which examines and shares real-world data from Omada’s behavior change weight health programs.

Both posters will be presented at The Obesity Society’s ObesityWeek 2025 in Atlanta on November 4-5, 2025.

Omada Health

Omada Health is a virtual-first healthcare provider that nurtures lifelong health, one day at a time. Omada care teams implement clinically-validated behavior change protocols for individuals living with diabetes, hypertension, prediabetes, and musculoskeletal issues. With more than a decade of experience and data, and 30 peer-reviewed publications that showcase its clinical and economic results, Omada is designed to help improve health outcomes and contain healthcare costs. Omada’s scope exceeds 2,000 customers, including health plans, health systems, and employers ranging in size from small businesses to Fortune 500s.

The foundation of Omada’s success is a strong, vibrant work culture, which helped earn the company the distinction of becoming an officially certified Great Place to Work®. An industry leader, Omada was the first virtual provider to join the Institute for Healthcare Improvement’s Leadership Alliance, reflecting the aim to complement primary care providers for the benefit of members, and affirming its guarantee to every partner: Omada works differently.

Great Place to Work® is the registered trademark of the Great Place to Work Institute and is used under license.

