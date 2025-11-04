FOX Unveils Live Valve Aftermarket Kits: the most advanced semi active suspension, now offered through aftermarket sales channels

DULUTH, Ga., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOX continues to push the potential of suspension technology with the introduction of Live Valve as an aftermarket upgrade for trucks and Jeeps.

Live Valve is the most advanced semi active suspension system available for trucks and Jeeps. It senses terrain and driver inputs hundreds of times a second and adapts the vehicle's suspension instantly. The result is perfectly tuned suspension in every moment, giving drivers greater comfort, control and confidence in their truck, SUV or Jeep’s handling.

Live Valve isn’t just smart. It’s suspension with instinct.

How We Engineered Instinct - Sense, Interpret and Adapt

The product platform is based on our proven factory race internal bypass suspension and is further equipped with electronic solenoids, computing hardware, and software which can adjust damping exactly when needed.

Sense - Live Valve’s Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) senses the vehicle’s pitch, yaw and roll. Combined with vehicle data such as speed, steering wheel angle, brake pressure and torque request (throttle), Live Valve builds a complete picture of what is happening to the vehicle, in every moment.

Interpret and Adapt - The Live Valve Electronic Controller Unit (ECU) houses Live IQ, FOX’s proprietary software-based algorithm, which interprets all sensor data and calculates the precise damping force needed at each wheel, all in fractions of a second. Every physical force on the vehicle chassis is accounted for as the suspension adapts to the need of the vehicle, from brake dive, acceleration squat, corner velocity, pitch/yaw/roll, G-outs and jumps.

Control at Your Fingertips — Mode Selector and the FOX Connect App

Drivers can manually select three different “ride character” modes via the in-cabin Live Valve Mode Selector — On-Road, Off-Road and a Custom mode specific to their vehicle. Within each mode, the driver can further reﬁne their settings by selecting Comfort, Balanced or Sport tuning.

The FOX Connect App extends the driving experience of the Live Valve system, featuring a powerful suite of features allowing drivers to get the maximum enjoyment and performance from their ride. Drivers can perform the same functions as the mode selector plus record, review and playback real-time telemetry with GPS location, monitor their system components and the Connect app enables over-the-air updates for all future suspension release features for the Live Valve eco-system of products and accessories.

FOX Live Valve — The Perfect Tune in Every Moment and On Any Terrain.

Live Valve gives drivers a ride feel they simply can’t get anywhere else. We engineered the most advanced semi-active suspension system available, one with a proven legacy of winning the toughest races around the globe. Availability across several make and models starting in early 2026.

For additional information on Live Valve, please visit FOX’s official website: https://ridefox.com/pages/truck-live-valve-shocks

