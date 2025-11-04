Andrew Peller Limited Appoints Susan O’Brien to Board of Directors

GRIMSBY, Ontario, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrew Peller Limited (ADW.A / ADW.B) (“APL” or “the Company”), one of Canada’s leading producers and marketers of quality wines and craft beverage alcohol products, today announced that Susan O’Brien has been appointed as a new independent director of the Company.

Susan O’Brien is a senior executive with more than 30 years of experience in the consumer goods and retail sectors with significant expertise in customer experience, brand strategy, digital transformation and data-driven growth. She has held progressively senior positions at Canadian Tire Corporation over the past 17 years and is currently Executive Vice-President and Chief Transformation Officer. Previously, she was Executive Vice-President, Chief Brand & Customer Officer with oversight of all aspects of Canadian Tire’s brand, aligning the customer experience across all channels and marketing programs. Prior to joining Canadian Tire, O’Brien held marketing roles at Campbell’s Soup Company, and in beverage alcohol at Coors Brewing (Canada) and Moosehead Breweries. She also currently serves on the boards of Taymax Inc. and Enactus Canada.

“We are very pleased to welcome Susan to the Board,” said Bruce McDonald, Chair of the Board of Directors. “Her extensive leadership experience across marketing, brand management, digital, and customer experiences will be a valuable resource for the Andrew Peller team as the Company works to further elevate its brands and expand consumer-focused innovation rooted in data-driven insights.”

Susan O’Brien added: “I’m incredibly excited by the opportunity to work with this team, to build on the Company’s strong foundation built over 64 years and contribute to the next chapter of growth in a dynamic and evolving market.”

Andrew Peller Limited is one of Canada's leading producers and marketers of quality wines and craft beverage alcohol products. The Company's award-winning premium and ultra-premium Vintners' Quality Alliance brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Red Rooster, Black Hills Estate Winery, Tinhorn Creek Vineyards, and Gray Monk Estate Winery. Complementing these premium brands are a number of popularly priced varietal offerings, wine-based liqueurs, craft ciders, and craft spirits. The Company owns and operates 101 well-positioned independent retail locations in Ontario under The Wine Shop, Wine Country Vintners, and Wine Country Merchants store names.

