Utoch Digital Asset Center Strengthens Global Compliance Framework with FinCEN MSB Registration

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global digital asset and fintech platform Utoch Digital Asset Center has announced its official registration as a Money Services Business (MSB) under the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) of the U.S. Department of the Treasury.







This achievement marks a key milestone in Utoch’s ongoing mission to establish a transparent and compliant foundation for digital asset operations, enhancing its credibility among users, partners, and institutional participants worldwide.



Building a Foundation of Trust and Accountability



From its inception, Utoch Digital Asset Center has prioritized integrity, security, and long-term sustainability in every aspect of its infrastructure. The FinCEN registration reinforces these principles — formally recognizing Utoch as an authorized financial entity capable of conducting money transmission and digital asset activities under defined legal oversight.



This regulatory progress reflects Utoch’s belief that true innovation must coexist with accountability, ensuring that technology, compliance, and trust evolve together.



Compliance as a Strategic Advantage



With the MSB registration secured, Utoch Digital Asset Center now operates under advanced compliance protocols, including strict Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Counter-Terrorist Financing (CFT) controls, enhanced Know Your Customer (KYC) systems, and continuous transaction monitoring.



These measures are deeply integrated into the platform’s intelligent architecture — ensuring that every transaction is not only efficient but also transparent, traceable, and secure.



A Global Vision for Responsible Growth



The MSB license represents more than regulatory approval; it is a cornerstone in Utoch’s broader international development strategy. The company plans to extend its compliant infrastructure across emerging and established financial regions, deepening cooperation with institutional partners and government bodies to build a safer digital economy.



Leadership Insight



Evan Callahan, Chief Compliance Officer at Utoch Digital Asset Center, commented:



“This registration demonstrates our ongoing commitment to building a transparent, secure, and forward-looking ecosystem. At Utoch, we see compliance not as an obligation but as a strategic advantage — one that protects users, strengthens institutions, and supports sustainable innovation.”



Empowering Transparency and Innovation



Beyond regulatory success, Utoch continues to evolve its systems with intelligent risk engines, policy automation layers, and real-time monitoring tools. The company also plans to introduce user-accessible audit dashboards, enabling traders and organizations to review verified transaction data and compliance disclosures directly within the platform — setting a new benchmark for openness in digital asset trading.





About Utoch Digital Asset Center



Utoch Digital Asset Center is a next-generation financial technology platform specializing in digital asset and derivatives trading. Combining intelligent infrastructure with institutional-grade compliance, Utoch provides users worldwide with secure, efficient, and transparent access to the digital economy.



Through its continuous investment in innovation and governance, Utoch is shaping the future of global finance — where trust, performance, and technology unite to redefine what’s possible in digital trading.



