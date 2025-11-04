URW SE - Information on total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as at October 31, 2025

Paris, November 4th, 2025

Information on total number of voting rights and shares

in the share capital as of October 31st, 2025

(Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and

Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF)

Date Total number of shares in the capital Total number of voting rights 31/10/2025 143,321,887 143,321,887

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE

A European Company with Management Board and Supervisory Board

Share capital: €716,223,635

Registered office: 7 place du Chancelier Adenauer, 75016 Paris

Registration number: 682 024 096 R.C.S. PARIS

Attachment