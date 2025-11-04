Umicore - Transparency notification by Silchester International Investors LLP

Transparency notification by

Silchester International Investors LLP

In accordance with article 14, § 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings, Umicore was recently notified by Silchester International Investors LLP that it has crossed the legal threshold of 5% for the direct voting rights downwards on 29 October 2025.

The total holding of direct voting rights and equivalent financial instruments of Silchester International Investors LLP stands at 4.98% on 29 October 2025.

Summary of the move:

Date on which the threshold was crossed Date of notification Direct voting rights after the transaction Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction Total 29 October 2025 30 October 2025 4.98% 0.00% 4.98%



Notification from Silchester International Investors LLP:

The notification contains the following information:

Date of notification: 30 October 2025

Date on which the threshold is crossed: 29 October 2025

Threshold of direct voting rights crossed downwards: 5%

Notification by: Silchester International Investors LLP

Denominator: 246,400,000

Reason for notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

The chain of control has been described at the end of the notification and can be found here.

