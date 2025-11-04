Thompson Data Breach Impacts Over 60 Thousand: Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thompson & Horton LLP (“Thompson”), a legal practice based in Houston, Texas,1 recently announced a cybersecurity incident, which impacted the personal information of over sixty thousand individuals. Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Thompson related to this data breach. For an attorney to review your case, visit our site HERE.

In the incident, an unauthorized person gained access OB-GYN’s network and acquired records containing personally identifiable information (“PII”) and protected health information (“PHI”) of patients, including:

Names

Social Security numbers

Driver’s license numbers

governmental identification numbers

financial account information

health insurance information

medical condition or treatment information



