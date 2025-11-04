Bullhorn Launches Comprehensive Labor Market Research Site Offering Proprietary, Real-Time Data on Workforce, Hiring Activity

BOSTON, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bullhorn, the global leader in software for the staffing and recruitment industry, announced today the launch of Bullhorn Insights , a new research and data site designed to provide near real-time visibility into labor market trends.

Contingent labor has always been a leading indicator for the employment market, with temporary labor contracting one to two quarters prior to contractions in the broader employment market. Similarly, staffing and temporary employment expand rapidly ahead of jobs growth. Therefore, Bullhorn’s comprehensive visibility into millions of proprietary hiring and placement data points allows it to identify emerging patterns in hiring behaviors and workforce demand well before they appear in government reports or broader economic data.

Bullhorn Insights builds on Bullhorn’s highly regarded SIA | Bullhorn Staffing Indicator and Global Recruitment Insights & Data (GRID) reports, which are relied on by thousands of staffing executives and economists monthly, to now include two new data sources.

NEW: Hiring Outlook – Staffing and hiring metrics highlighting employer confidence, fill rates and hiring selectivity across sectors. The vast size and variety of Bullhorn’s customer base give unmatched visibility into changes in hiring behavior.

– Staffing and hiring metrics highlighting employer confidence, fill rates and hiring selectivity across sectors. The vast size and variety of Bullhorn’s customer base give unmatched visibility into changes in hiring behavior. NEW: Job Market Trends – Provides a forward-looking view of U.S. job openings by industry, role, skill set and compensation level by accessing millions of data points through its proprietary software.

– Provides a forward-looking view of U.S. job openings by industry, role, skill set and compensation level by accessing millions of data points through its proprietary software. SIA | Bullhorn Staffing Indicator – A weekly index tracking temporary staffing trends that highlight near real-time shifts in workforce trends before they appear in official government statistics. Tracked continuously since 2021, the Indicator reflects activity for more than 150,000 workers employed by staffing firms using Bullhorn’s technology.

– A weekly index tracking temporary staffing trends that highlight near real-time shifts in workforce trends before they appear in official government statistics. Tracked continuously since 2021, the Indicator reflects activity for more than 150,000 workers employed by staffing firms using Bullhorn’s technology. GRID (Global Recruitment Insights & Data) – A long-running global analysis that includes data collected from thousands of staffing leaders and job seekers, highlighting evolving business priorities and workforce expectations.





Stay ahead of emerging labor market patterns, uncover opportunities before competitors do and make informed decisions with data other sources can't provide.

About Bullhorn

For the past 25 years, Bullhorn has dedicated itself to building industry-leading, cloud-based software for the staffing and recruitment industry. Through partnerships with more than 10,000 customers globally, Bullhorn has built a vast knowledge base of recruitment best practices and deep domain expertise to help firms scale their businesses. Founder-led and headquartered in Boston, Bullhorn employs 1,400 people across 14 countries focused on delivering an incredible customer experience – its core mission. To learn more, visit www.bullhorn.com or follow Bullhorn on LinkedIn or X .

