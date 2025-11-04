Turntide & Hypercraft Unveil High Performance Sierra Echo-S Off-Road Vehicle Powered by Axial Flux Motors at SEMA 2025

Gateshead, U.K., & Atlanta, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turntide Technologies (Turntide), a leader of best-in-class electric motors, power electronics, and energy storage, and Hypercraft, a provider of OEM-grade hybrid and electric powertrain systems, unveiled a new customer vehicle, the Sierra Echo-S powered by Turntide axial flux motor technology at SEMA in Las Vegas, Nevada. The revolutionary Echo-S delivers an unprecedented driving experience, ushering in a new era of performance torque and efficiency in the off-road vehicle industry.

The introduction of axial flux motor technology marks a breakthrough moment for the off-road industry. While electric power is not new to the trail, Turntide’s axial flux motor takes performance to the next level and can deliver higher torque, greater efficiency, and lighter weight in a compact form, unlocking new opportunities for both manufacturers and enthusiasts.

“Turntide’s axial flux motor delivers huge power in a small, light package that allows us to push the limits of what off-road vehicles can do,” said Jake Hawksworth, CEO of Hypercraft. “Turntide has been a true partner every step of the way.”

While axial flux motors are relatively new to the off-road industry, they are well-established and proven in the on-road, commercial, off-highway, marine, and premium automotive sectors because of their high performance, flexibility, and scalability. Turntide and Hypercraft chose two Turntide AF 140 motors (each motor weighs only 42 kg) and paired each with a Turntide Gen 5, Size 9 inverter to crank up the torque and efficiency of the Sierra Echo-S power system. The vehicle’s performance (numbers are for one motor) includes:

Continuous torque: 247 Newton meters (Nm)

Peak torque: 610 Nm

Continuous power: 67 kilowatts (kW)

Peak power: 182 kW

This powerful combination ensures that the Sierra Echo-S delivers an exhilarating driving experience with precision in the most extreme environments.

“Working with Hypercraft to bring this off-road vehicle to life has been an adventure,” said Jason Glass, North America Business Development Director. “We worked with the Hypercraft team to ensure that the axial flux motor, inverter, and differential function together to provide excellent performance. We are excited to have an incredible car for customers and media to test drive early next year and experience the potential of our technology.”

The Sierra Echo-S with the Turntide power system is available for order through Sierra at their website: https://drivesierra.com.

For more information on Turntide products, visit www.turntide.com.

Note: Turntide will unveil the Sierra Echo-S in Hall C, Booth 24413 during SEMA in Las Vegas. During the event, the team will give Tech Tours of the Sierra Echo-S. If you’d like to schedule a personal tour, email lori.ditoro@turntide.com.

About Turntide Technologies

Turntide Technologies designs and manufactures best-in-class electric motors, power electronics, energy storage, and thermal equipment for anything that moves.

Turntide Technologies operates in North America, the U.K., and India and serves customers in global markets and industries including off highway automotive, commercial vehicles, rail, marine, light vehicles, and premium automotive.

About Hypercraft

Hypercraft designs and manufactures advanced powertrain systems for vehicle OEMs across the automotive, defense, and marine industries. With a focus on electric and hybrid powertrain technologies for high-performance and demanding applications, Hypercraft delivers innovative solutions that integrate high-voltage batteries, intelligent software, advanced control systems, and hybrid range extenders. These technologies provide customers with a distinct competitive advantage. The company’s headquarters, research and development, and manufacturing operations are based in Provo, Utah.

About Sierra Car

Sierra designs and manufactures high-performance, on- and off-road vehicles engineered for racing and recreational use. Pushing the boundaries of innovation and performance, Sierra creates machines that deliver unmatched agility, speed, and control across every terrain.

At the forefront of this innovation is the Sierra Echo, the world’s first single-seat electric performance vehicle, purpose-built for multi-terrain dominance. From drift tracks to dirt trails, the Echo’s cutting-edge design and precision engineering allow it to conquer any surface with confidence and power. Sierra continues to redefine what’s possible in performance driving, merging advanced technology, lightweight design, and pure driving excitement for a new generation of enthusiasts.

