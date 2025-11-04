Top Marketing Executives Recognized at the 2025 GeorgiaCMO ORBIE Awards





ATLANTA, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 GeorgiaCMO ORBIE Awards recognized the exceptional leadership and initiatives of top marketing executives from Kellanova, The Home Depot, ABM Industries, RaceTrac, Inc., Cherry Bekaert, & ZERO Prostate Cancer. Hosted by GeorgiaCMO, a chapter of the Inspire Leadership Network , the prestigious awards honor CMO leaders who drive business transformation and industry impact.

Winners were recognized across six categories: Super Global, Global, Large Enterprise, Enterprise, Corporate, and Leadership. The ceremony, which took place at The Starling Atlanta Midtown brought together top executives and industry leaders to celebrate excellence in marketing leadership.

“Great CMOs drive transformation through meaningful, trusted relationships,” said Ron McMurtrie, GeorgiaCMO Chair. “The ORBIE Awards recognize CMOs who have demonstrated excellence in marketing leadership and are shaping the future in Georgia.”

Meet the 2025 GeorgiaCMO ORBIE Award Winners:

Julie Bowerman, CMO, Kellanova, received the Leadership ORBIE.

Molly Battin, SVP & CMO, The Home Depot, received the Super Global ORBIE for organizations over $10 billion in annual revenue & multi-national operations.

Cary Bainbridge, SVP & CMO, ABM Industries, received the Global ORBIE for organizations over $3 billion in annual revenue & multi-national operations.

Melanie Isbill, Chief Brand Officer, RaceTrac, Inc., received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $1 billion in annual revenue.

Kathryn DeLia, CMO, Cherry Bekaert received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $500 million in annual revenue.

Sheri Barros, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, ZERO Prostate Cancer, received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $500 million in annual revenue.

About the ORBIE:

The ORBIE is the preeminent executive recognition for C-suite leaders. Since 1998, the ORBIE Awards have recognized leadership excellence, building relationships between executives and trusted business partners, and inspiring the next generation of executives. Finalists and winners are selected through an independent peer-adjudicated process led by prior ORBIE recipients based on the following criteria:

Leadership and management effectiveness

Business value created by marketing initiatives

Engagement in industry and community endeavors



GeorgiaCMO ORBIE Keynote & Attendance:

The keynote address for the GeorgiaCMO ORBIE Awards was delivered by Julie Bowerman, CMO, Kellanova, who was interviewed by Eric Firer, CIO, Kellanova. Over 180 guests attended, representing leading Georgia organizations and their marketing partners.

The following partners made the 2025 GeorgiaCMO ORBIE Awards possible:

Underwriter: Between Pixels

Between Pixels Gold Partners: Manley Creative & Yext

Manley Creative & Yext Silver Partner: PwC

PwC Bronze Partners: Dentsu, Horizon Media, Perficient, & Stable Kernel

Dentsu, Horizon Media, Perficient, & Stable Kernel Media Partner: Atlanta Business Chronicle

Atlanta Business Chronicle Nonprofit Partner: Year Up United

To learn more about sponsorship opportunities and how to connect with leading C-suite executives across North America, click here .

About GeorgiaCMO:

GeorgiaCMO is the preeminent peer leadership network of chief marketing officers (CMOs) in Georgia. As one of 50 chapters of the Inspire Leadership Network, GeorgiaCMO belongs to a national membership organization exclusively comprised of C-suite leaders from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and nonprofit institutions.

GeorgiaCMO is led by a CMO Advisory Board, with support from an executive director and staff. Underwriter executives support the chapter and ensure the programs remain non-commercial and exclusive to qualified CMOs and members.

About Inspire Leadership Network:

Inspire Leadership Network is the preeminent peer leadership network of C-suite executives. With over 2,000 members across 50 local chapters, Inspire members serve public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and non-profit institutions. Inspire exists to help leaders thrive in today’s most challenging executive roles.

