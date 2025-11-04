The Tavern Collective Makes U.S. Debut in Las Colinas

The Canadian-born public house brings nostalgic pub fare, globally inspired eats and arcade-style fun to Dallas.

DALLAS, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tavern Collective, a modern public house known for its mix of nostalgic ambience, inventive cuisine and immersive design, opened its first U.S. location on Oct. 22 at 1311 Meridian Dr. within the Sandman Signature Las Colinas Hotel & Suites.



Beloved in its home country for its mix of cozy charm and culinary creativity, The Tavern Collective introduces a menu that exudes comfort and encourages discovery. Diners can expect elevated pub classics alongside globally influenced signature mains, such as Cashew Butter Chicken and Jambalaya, as well as Detroit-style pizzas, shareable appetizers, delectable cocktails and a robust selection of beers.



Dubbed “Tavern on Meridian,” the space itself leans into The Tavern Collective’s vibrant identity — steampunk touches, eclectic lighting, muraled walls, arcade game corners and retro playlists — plus JD the French bulldog, the brand’s beloved mascot. The 6,635 square-foot space nods to childhood arcades and neighborhood community spots, reimagined with a modern polish. This tavern will also feature a dog-friendly patio and dog-friendly treats courtesy of local bakery partner, Homegrown Hounds.







Additionally, patrons can take advantage of Happy Hour specials offered seven days a week from 2–5 p.m. and again from 9 p.m. to close, or indulge in the popular weekend brunch, served Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



“Dallas is a city that understands the value of gathering, where a solid meal, a standout drink and good company can feel like more than just dinner out,” said Chris Chang, Vice President of Operations. “Tavern on Meridian is designed to be a place where locals and visitors alike can share meals, moments and memories worth repeating.”



Tavern on Meridian will be open Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Thursday until midnight, with extended hours on Friday until 1 a.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Whether guests are stopping by for a midday bite, unwinding after work or enjoying late-night eats with friends, this pub will never disappoint when it comes to unending fun and tasty cuisine.



For more information, visit thetaverncollective.com.

About The Tavern Collective

Founded in Canada, The Tavern Collective began as a reimagination of the classic public house — merging nostalgia, eclectic design and a globally inspired menu. The brand has since expanded across Canada – with locations in Calgary and Winnipeg – debuted in the U.K. with Tavern on the Quays in Sheffield, and made its entrance into the U.S. with The Tavern on Meridian in Las Colinas.



From steampunk-inspired décor and retro playlists to inventive cocktails, shareable bites, arcade corners and JD the French bulldog (the mascot), every detail is meticulously crafted to amuse, comfort and welcome the unexpected, creating moments where flavor, fun and community come together to create unforgettably delightful experiences. For more information, visit thetaverncollective.com or follow along on Instagram and Facebook.

