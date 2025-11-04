Honouring 20 Years of Impact: Greenbelt Foundation Presents 2025 Friend of the Greenbelt Awards

Toronto, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday, October 28, 2025, members of the Greenbelt community gathered at the Toronto Botanical Garden to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Ontario’s Greenbelt. The evening brought together partners, supporters, and advocates to reflect on two decades of environmental leadership, sustainable growth, and community collaboration that have shaped the Greenbelt into the world-renowned legacy it is today.

Ontario’s Greenbelt spans 2 million acres of protected farmland, forests, wetlands, rivers, and lakes across the Greater Golden Horseshoe, one of North America’s fastest-growing regions. It encompasses key ecological and agricultural zones such as the Niagara Escarpment, Oak Ridges Moraine, and the Holland Marsh.

For over twenty years, the Greenbelt has supported sustainable farming and local food systems, safeguarded water resources, protected biodiversity, mitigated climate change impacts, and fostered recreation, tourism, and rural economies. It is not just about conservation; it unlocks long-term prosperity. Protecting the Greenbelt is essential to ensuring Ontario’s growing population’s long-term environmental health, food and water security, and prosperity.

At this year’s 20th anniversary celebration, guests enjoyed a reception featuring Greenbelt-grown food and beverages, followed by an inspiring program of reflections, performances, and the annual Friend of the Greenbelt award ceremony.

“Tonight’s celebration is a testament to what’s possible when communities, partners, and leaders come together around a shared vision for a greener, more sustainable Ontario,” says Edward McDonnel, CEO, Greenbelt Foundation. “As we look towards the future, we need what the Greenbelt offers more than ever; it protects the lands that feed us, cleans the waters that sustain us, and provides the natural spaces that inspire us. Our collective commitment to the Greenbelt will ensure it thrives and stays permanently protected.”

Each year, the Friend of the Greenbelt Award recognizes individuals and organizations whose vision and dedication strengthen Ontario’s Greenbelt. In honour of the 20th anniversary, this year’s awards celebrated those who were instrumental in the Greenbelt’s creation and continue to champion its success today.

The 2025 Friend of the Greenbelt Award recipients are:

Marlaine Koehler, Executive Director of the Waterfront Regeneration Trust

Friend of the Greenbelt: Legacy Partner Award

Sandy Houston, Founding Board Chair of the Greenbelt Foundation and Current Board Chair at Metcalf Foundation

Friend of the Greenbelt: Early Leader Award

Kerry-Ann Charles, Executive Director for Ne’ikaanigaana Inc.

Friend of the Greenbelt: Thought Partner Award

RBC Foundation

Friend of the Greenbelt: Funding Partner Award

Shraiyah Jeevithan, Grade 8 Student, Donald Cousens Public School and Omar Kattan, First-Year Student, University of Calgary

Friend of the Greenbelt: Rising Leader Award



The evening also featured powerful artistic performances by a group of acclaimed guest performers:

Stacey Laforme, Former Chief of the Mississaugas of the Credit

Kevin Hearn, Member of the Barenaked Ladies

Josh Finlayson, Member of the Skydiggers

Hugh Marsh, Juno Award nominated Violinist

Together, their spoken word and musical performances set an uplifting tone for the evening, reminding attendees of the deep cultural and ecological connections that define the Greenbelt.

The Greenbelt Foundation extends its deepest gratitude to all honourees and attendees for their commitment to preserving Ontario’s natural and agricultural lands for generations to come.

About the Greenbelt and the Greenbelt Foundation

The Greenbelt Foundation is the only organization solely dedicated to ensuring the Greenbelt remains permanent, protected, and prosperous. Operating as an independent, charitable organization, the Foundation receives core funding from the Government of Ontario as well as public and private support to make strategic investments that enhance and improve the Greenbelt’s natural and economic systems.

Since 2005, with the support of the Province of Ontario and many partners, the Foundation has funded investments in the Greenbelt’s interconnected natural, agricultural, and economic systems to ensure a working, thriving Greenbelt for all.

Now a world-class model for land use policy, Ontario’s Greenbelt spans over two million acres of protected natural landscapes, farmlands, and urban river valleys. For more information, visit: www.greenbelt.ca.

