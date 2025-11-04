Seniors Housing and Care M&A Activity Smashes Monthly Record in October, Leading to Another Record Year, According to Acquisition Data from LevinPro LTC

NEW CANAAN, Conn., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seniors housing and care M&A activity hit new heights in October, setting a new monthly transaction record of 110 publicly announced deals, according to new acquisition data from LevinPro LTC. The previous record for any month was 77 transactions in October 2024, and only four months had previously surpassed the 70-deal mark. October 2025 activity surpassed the previously monthly record by 43%. Looking at dollar volume, October 2025 easily broke the monthly record, with more than $11.5 billion in total disclosed spending.

“Investors are acquiring seniors housing and care properties at a pace never seen before,” stated Ben Swett, Managing Editor of The SeniorCare Investor. “Increased liquidity and improved operations have helped boost transaction activity, but there are also many buyers that want to grow their seniors housing assets via M&A, because they largely cannot in the development world.”

Switching to third quarter figures, publicly announced seniors housing and care acquisitions Q3:25 totaled 213 deals, representing a 17% increase from the 182 transactions disclosed in the second quarter of 2025 and from the 182 deals in Q3:24. Additionally, the $3.76 billion spent on Q3:25 transactions fell by 31% from the $5.42 billion spent on Q2:25 transactions, and rose by 23% from the $3.05 billion spent in the year-ago third quarter, based on disclosed prices.

Publicly announced acquisitions were fairly evenly distributed across the quarter, with July recording 70 transactions, August having 67 and September contributing 76. At this quarterly pace, activity annualizes to 852 publicly announced deals, which would be a 19% increase from last year’s annual record of 716. For comparison, the first three quarters of this year totaled 581 publicly announced deals, compared with 526 in the same period of 2024.

Assisted living deals made up the plurality of Q3:25 deals, accounting for 41%, followed by skilled nursing at 39%. Independent living deals comprised approximately 12% of the quarter’s total, while affordable senior apartments took a 3% share. Active adult accounted for 3%, and CCRCs took 2%.

“There has been an uptick in the number of portfolio deals that have closed,” added Swett. “Stabilized Class-A properties are also comprising a greater share in the seniors housing M&A market today, which will help average prices rise in 2025 and 2026.”

