Wildspring by Toll Brothers is Now Open in Leander, Texas

LEANDER, Texas, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the opening of its newest community, Wildspring by Toll Brothers, in Leander, Texas. This new community features two collections of thoughtfully designed single-family homes with outstanding personalization options, situated within the highly rated Leander Independent School District. The Toll Brothers Sales Center is now open at 3616 Desert Marigold Drive in Leander.





Wildspring by Toll Brothers offers luxury single-family homes ranging from 2,089 to 3,899+ square feet on 50- and 60-foot-wide home sites. Home shoppers can select from elegant home designs showcasing modern architecture with 3 to 6 bedrooms, up to 5.5 baths, and 2- to 3-car garages. The Arbor Collection is priced from the low $500,000s, and the Grove Collection is priced from the low $700,000s.

Home shoppers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

The community is designed with exclusive amenities, including a pool, pavilion, and playground, providing opportunities for recreation and relaxation. Wildspring by Toll Brothers also offers proximity to major roadways, shopping, dining, and entertainment in Cedar Park and Austin, creating the perfect balance of tranquility and convenience.

"Wildspring by Toll Brothers is the ideal community for home shoppers seeking a serene environment with access to great schools and onsite amenities," said Brandon Cooper, Division President of Toll Brothers in Austin. "We are excited to offer beautifully designed homes in such a desirable location."

Families in Wildspring will appreciate the community’s location within the highly rated Leander Independent School District, including Tarvin Elementary School, Stiles Middle School, and Rouse High School.

For more information on Wildspring by Toll Brothers, visit TollBrothers.com/Austin or call 833-405-8655 .





