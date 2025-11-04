ImmuCell Announces Onboarding of New CEO and Related Management Changes

PORTLAND, Maine, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImmuCell Corporation (Nasdaq: ICCC) (“ImmuCell” or the “Company”), a growing animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets scientifically proven and practical products that improve the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle, today announced the start date of its new CEO and related board changes.

Effective November 1, 2025, Olivier te Boekhorst began serving as President and CEO of the Company, succeeding Michael F. Brigham. At its meeting on October 29, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors appointed Mr. te Boekhorst to the Board of Directors along with Timothy C. Fiori, CFO. Mr. Fiori joined ImmuCell as CFO in April of 2025 and brings 24 years of finance and commercial operating experience in the livestock industry to the Company. Mr. Fiori will also serve as Treasurer and Secretary of the Company. Mr. Brigham will continue as a member of the Board and serve as a Special Advisor to the CEO until January of 2026.

“I appreciate the confidence that the Board of Directors has demonstrated in me to lead the Company forward at this pivotal period in its development,” commented Mr. te Boekhorst, President and CEO of ImmuCell. “I am impressed with the team at ImmuCell and look forward to working with Tim, Michael and the rest of the organization to create value as we grow the First Defense® franchise and complete the development of Re-Tain®.”

Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter Financial Results:

The Company is planning to host a conference call on Friday, November 14, 2025, at 9:00 AM ET to discuss the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 855-9502 (toll free) or (412) 317-5499 (international) at 9:00 AM ET. A teleconference replay of the call will be available until November 21, 2025, at (877) 344-7529 (toll free) or (412) 317-0088 (international), utilizing replay access code #7664668. Investors are encouraged to review the Company’s Corporate Presentation slide deck that provides an overview of the Company’s business and is available under the “Investors” tab of the Company’s website at www.immucell.com, or by request to the Company. An updated version of the slide deck is expected to be made available after the market closes on Thursday, November 13, 2025.

ImmuCell Corporation's (Nasdaq: ICCC) purpose is to create scientifically proven and practical products that improve the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle. ImmuCell manufactures and markets First Defense®, providing Immediate Immunity™ to newborn dairy and beef calves, and is in the late stages of developing Re-Tain®, a novel treatment for subclinical mastitis in dairy cows without FDA-required milk discard or pre-slaughter withdrawal label restrictions that provides an alternative to traditional antibiotics.

Such statements include, but are not limited to, any forward-looking statements relating to: our plans, goals and strategies for our business; projections of future financial or operational performance; the timing and outcome of pending or anticipated applications for regulatory approvals and pending or anticipated regulatory inspections of our facilities and those of our contract manufacturers; future demand for our products; our ability to increase production output and the adequacy of our own manufacturing facilities or those of third parties with which we have contractual relationships to meet demand for our products on a timely basis; our future effectiveness in competing against competitors within both our existing and our anticipated product markets; and any other statements that are not historical facts.