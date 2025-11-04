OnKure Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnKure Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OKUR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel precision medicines, today announced that Nichoals Saccomano, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present and be available for one-on-one investor meetings at the following investor conferences:

A fireside chat at the Guggenheim Healthcare Innovation Conference, in Boston on Monday, November 10, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. ET. A live audio webcast will be available through this link .





. A corporate presentation at the Stifel Healthcare Conference, in New York on November 12, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. ET. A live audio webcast will be available through this link .





. A fireside chat at the Evercore Healthcare Conference, in Miami on December 3, 2025, at 12:30 p.m. ET. A live audio webcast will be available through this link.





Following the events, replays will be available on the OnKure website (click here) for 30 days.

About OnKure Therapeutics

OnKure Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OKUR) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of best-in-class precision medicines that target biologically validated drivers of cancers that are underserved by available therapies. Using a structure-based drug design platform, OnKure is building a pipeline of tumor-agnostic candidates that are designed to achieve optimal efficacy and tolerability. OnKure is currently developing OKI-219, a selective PI3KαH1047R inhibitor, as its lead program. OnKure aims to become a leader in targeting oncogenic or pathologically activated PI3Kα and has multiple programs designed to enable best-in-class targeting of this key disease creating gene.

