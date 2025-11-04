Announcement Regarding Access to the Plan Company’s Evidence Ahead of the Sanction Hearing

RICHARDSON, Texas, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Further to an announcement dated October 30, 2025 that Fossil (UK) Global Services Ltd (the “ Plan Company ”), a subsidiary of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) (the “ Company ”), pursuant to an order made by the High Court of Justice of England and Wales (the “ Court ”), dated October 15, 2025 (the “ Convening Order ”), in respect of the Company’s US $150,000,000 7.00% Senior Notes due November 30, 2026 (the “ Notes ”), would hold a single meeting (the “ Plan Meeting ”) of such persons who are or may be creditors of the Plan Company in respect of the Notes (the “ Plan Creditors ”) on Thursday, November 6, 2025, the Company wishes to provide Plan Creditors with an update on access to evidence filed by the Plan Company ahead of the Sanction Hearing (as defined below).

A capitalised term used in this press release which is not otherwise defined herein shall have the meaning given to it in the Explanatory Statement. Plan Creditors may access the Explanatory Statement for free by visiting EDGAR on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“ SEC ”) website (www.sec.gov).

At the Plan Meeting, Plan Creditors will consider and, if thought fit, approve (with or without modification, addition or condition approved or imposed by the Court) the restructuring plan proposed pursuant to Part 26A of the Companies Act 2006 (as amended) (the “ Restructuring Plan ”). If the Restructuring Plan is approved, a hearing before the Court will be held in order to sanction the Restructuring Plan (the “Sanction Hearing” ). The Sanction Hearing is expected to be held at the Royal Courts of Justice, Rolls Building, Fetter Lane, London EC4A 1NL, United Kingdom on November 10, 2025. The exact time and location will be confirmed and published by the Court by 4:30 p.m. (London time) / 11:30 a.m. (New York City time) on November 7, 2025 on the Insolvency & Companies Court Cause List, which can be accessed via the following link: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/business-and-property-courts-rolls-building-cause-list/business-and-property-courts-of-england-and-wales-cause-list#insolvency--companies-court-list-chancery-division.

Any Plan Creditor is entitled to attend the Sanction Hearing to make representations to the Court, or to instruct counsel to attend the Sanction Hearing and to make representations to the Court on their behalf. The Plan Company’s evidence will be filed with Court on Friday, November 7, 2025 . Any Plan Creditor is entitled to request evidence filed with the Court in relation to the Restructuring Plan by contacting Epiq Corporate Restructuring, LLC (as the Plan Company’s information agent) by email (details below).

Plan Creditors who wish to attend the Sanction Hearing and make representations, or who wish to instruct counsel to attend the Sanction Hearing and to make representations to the Court on their behalf, should contact the Court or Epiq Corporate Restructuring, LLC (as the Plan Company’s information agent) by email (details below), in each case with copy to Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP (as the Plan Company’s counsel) by email (details below), specifying their name and email address and, if applicable, the name and email address of their counsel.

Plan Website: https://dm.epiq11.com/fossil

Contact details:

Information Agent

Epiq Corporate Restructuring, LLC

registration@epiqglobal.com (referencing “Fossil” in the subject line)

Retail Advocate

Jon Yorke

jy@fgadvocate.com

Investor Relations

Christine Greany

The Blueshirt Group

christine@blueshirtgroup.com

Media Contact

Brunswick Group LLP

Fossilgroup@brunswickgroup.com

