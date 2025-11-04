Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller to Present Neuroscience-Based Leadership Strategies at the Million Dollar Mingle Business Symposium

FINDLAY, OH, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FINDLAY, OH - November 04, 2025 - -

Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, CEO of The RED Carpet Connection, LLC, will present on neuroscience-driven leadership and strategic decision-making during the Million Dollar Mingle Celebrity Charity Polo Weekend Experience, including a Networking Event, Wealth and Financial Explosion Symposium, and a Business Symposium November 6 through November 9, hosted by AC Caswell, former Oakland Raider, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. The total events will convene more than 500 executives, investors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and philanthropists to explore evidence-based approaches to leadership, innovation, and community impact.

Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller's presentation, "Inside the Minds of Power, Wealth & Legacy," examines how advancements in neuroscience and behavioral economics enhance executive decision-making and organizational communication in both personal and professional contexts. Dr. Adams-Miller's work references published findings from the MIT Sloan Management Review (2024) and Harvard Business Review (2023), which demonstrate that leadership teams trained in applied cognitive science exhibit measurable improvements in adaptability, stress management, and decision efficiency.

"Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller connects the science of thought with the practice of leadership for executives, athletes, and entrepreneurs," said AC Caswell, host and founder of the Million Dollar Mingle and the We Fight for Life campaign. "She adds depth to this year's theme of aligning business and personal performance with philanthropy and community building."

The Million Dollar Mingle Celebrity Charity Polo Weekend Experience supports four nonprofit organizations—Mechelle Cares Foundation, Arizona Smashers Foundation, Real Fathers Charity, and the Rise & Dream Foundation—each of which advances entrepreneurship, mentorship, education, and youth development across Arizona. Organizers' fundraising target is based on prior-year results and current sponsorship commitments, with complete transparency reports scheduled to be posted after the event.

"Business leaders thrive when collaboration is at the core," said Greg Petri, co-host of MDM and founder of One Business Connection (1BC). "At 1BC, we've seen how creating strong networks accelerates growth and opportunity. Integrating neuroscience-based communication insights like those shared by Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller gives elite leaders an even greater advantage—helping them connect, influence, and build stronger partnerships with purpose."

Dr. Adams-Miller's applied research centers on how the brain encodes trust, influence, and strategic reasoning under high-pressure conditions. Her frameworks—supported by peer-reviewed research and proprietary studies conducted through her consulting practice—translate cognitive science into leadership models that improve communication, negotiation, and resilience.

Following her session, she will host private consultations with attending executives and athletes to personalize neuroscience-based strategies for leadership optimization and decision-making.

"The most effective leaders are those who understand how their own brains manage focus, emotion, and uncertainty," said Dr. Adams-Miller. "Neuroscience gives us the precision to lead with empathy, strategy, and measurable impact."

Her participation marks her first significant speaking engagement following a year of recovery from colorectal cancer. During that period, she expanded her Wealth and Legacy Alliance, a collaborative initiative that connects business leaders who integrate profit with purpose through science-informed leadership and philanthropic investment.

According to Deloitte Insights (2024), companies that implement neuroscience-based leadership frameworks experience measurable performance gains in decision-making, communication, and team cohesion. Dr. Adams-Miller's work bridges this research with practical application, demonstrating how corporate innovation and behavioral science combine to strengthen both profitability and purpose.

"Events like Million Dollar Mingle show how leadership can transcend competition," Ac Caswell added. "When science, service, and collaboration intersect, the result is a more sustainable model for growth."

About Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller

Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller is a master neuroscientist, publicist, and business strategist specializing in leadership communication and influence psychology. As CEO of The RED Carpet Connection, LLC, and founder of the Wealth and Legacy Alliance, she integrates academic research with applied leadership systems to help organizations improve decision-making, negotiation, and performance. Her work has been featured in leadership journals, business conferences, and media outlets covering innovation and executive development.

