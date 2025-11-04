3D Systems Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

ROCK HILL, S.C., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) announced today its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Revenue of $91.2 million driven by sequential growth in hardware printer sales and continued strong growth year-over-year in Medical Technology.

Regenerative Medicine revenue declined sequentially, primarily due to the achievement of a program milestone in the prior quarter.

Operating expenses continued to decline, reflecting strong progress on the Company’s cost reduction initiatives executed during the fiscal year.

Sequential top-line growth of 8% to 10% anticipated in fourth quarter 2025, driven by strengthening sales of new printer systems, increased materials consumption, and an anticipated rise in customer capital expenditures, which often occurs in the last quarter of the fiscal year.

Summary of Financial Results

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in millions, except per share data) September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 Revenue $ 91.2 $ 112.9 $ 280.6 $ 329.1 Gross profit 29.4 41.7 98.3 129.7 Gross profit margin 32.3 % 36.9 % 35.0 % 39.4 % Operating expense 50.7 222.5 171.7 376.8 Operating loss (21.3 ) (180.8 ) (73.4 ) (247.0 ) Net (loss) income attributable to 3D Systems Corporation (18.1 ) (178.6 ) 49.4 (221.9 ) Diluted (loss) income per share (0.14 ) (1.35 ) 0.29 (1.69 ) Non-GAAP measures for year-over-year comparisons Non-GAAP gross profit margin 32.5 % 37.6 % 35.6 % 39.5 % Non-GAAP operating expense 44.7 61.4 153.1 191.9 Adjusted EBITDA (10.8 ) (14.3 ) (40.1 ) (47.3 ) Non-GAAP diluted loss per share $ (0.08 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (0.42 )

Summary Comments on Results

Dr. Jeffrey Graves, president and CEO of 3D Systems said, “While the macroeconomic conditions remain similar to those of previous quarters, given the extended duration of our customers curtailment of capex spending, we are beginning to see improvements in our key end-markets as we enter the fourth quarter and approach year-end. This, combined with our strong pipeline of new products, positions us well for improved sales, which we expect to increase sequentially by a range of 8% to 10% in the fourth quarter over those in the third quarter. This rise is expected to be driven by our Healthcare business, the Industrial markets, such as aerospace and defense, and, for the first time in several quarters, increased sales into consumer markets. It is in these markets that we have concentrated our new product development efforts and that focus is now expected to yield increasing results. After the seasonal slowing in the third quarter, our personalized health services is expected to deliver strong growth in the fourth quarter and once again deliver double-digit growth for the full 2025 fiscal year. Our dental business, after seeing a slowdown in the first three quarters of the year related to softness in the aligner market, is expected to now stabilize, with incremental growth expected from our new denture product line, where our new monolithic dentures are being very well received. Gross margins are also expected to stabilize, with increased volumes offsetting mix in the short term and tariff headwinds from rising printer sales. While this heavier mix of printers puts pressure on gross margins, it bodes well for future sales of consumables and services as these printers become operational. With our cost savings initiatives on track and markets showing signs of stabilization, we are increasingly optimistic about the future.”

"I am excited to step into the role of interim CFO," said Phyllis Nordstrom. "We remain focused on maintaining financial discipline, continuing to streamline our cost structure and strengthening our balance sheet. Our actions are designed to create a stronger financial foundation that will enable us to invest in future growth while delivering consistent results in a dynamic market environment."

Third Quarter 2025 Results

Total revenue decreased 19% to $91.2 million compared to the prior year period.

Healthcare Solutions revenue decreased 22% to $42.8 million compared to the prior year period.

Industrial Solutions revenue decreased 16% to $48.5 million compared to the prior year period.

Gross profit margin decreased to 32.3% compared to 36.9% in the prior year period. Non-GAAP gross profit margin decreased to 32.5% compared to 37.6% in the same period last year. These decreases were primarily due to the divestiture of the Geomagic business and lower sales volume.

Net loss attributable to 3D Systems Corporation decreased by $160.6 million to $18.1 million compared to the prior year period. The decrease was primarily related to asset impairment charges in the prior year period as well as lower amortization expense and lower operating expense in the current quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA improved by $3.5 million to a loss of $10.8 million compared to the prior year period primarily driven by reductions in operating expense.

Financial Liquidity

At September 30, 2025, the Company had total cash of $114.2 million, which included cash and cash equivalents of $95.5 million and restricted cash of $18.7 million. The Company had total debt of $122.6 million, net of deferred financing costs. A total of $34.7 million in debt is scheduled to mature in the fourth quarter of 2026, with the remaining $92.0 million maturing in 2030.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased by $75.8 million since December 31, 2024. This decrease resulted primarily from cash used in operations of $73.1 million and cash used in financing activities of $98.3 million, partially offset by cash provided by investing activities of $108.3 million.

Outlook for Fourth Quarter

Revenue for the fourth quarter is expected to reflect sequential growth of 8% to 10% compared to the third quarter. Gross margins and operating expenses are anticipated to remain in line with current levels, consistent with typical seasonal spending activity in the fourth quarter.

3D SYSTEMS CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except par value) September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 95,542 $ 171,324 Accounts receivable, net of reserves — $3,072 and $2,433 88,074 101,471 Inventories 132,469 118,530 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 43,582 34,329 Assets held for sale 1,561 3,176 Total current assets 361,228 428,830 Property and equipment, net 52,168 51,044 Intangible assets, net 16,673 18,020 Goodwill 15,573 14,879 Operating lease right-of-use assets 47,798 50,715 Finance lease right-of-use assets 8,119 8,726 Long-term deferred income tax assets 3,217 2,063 Other assets 49,773 34,569 Total assets $ 554,549 $ 608,846 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Current operating lease liabilities $ 11,789 $ 9,514 Accounts payable 39,182 41,833 Accrued and other liabilities 48,521 45,488 Customer deposits 2,241 4,712 Deferred revenue 25,540 27,298 Liabilities held for sale 5,077 10,251 Total current liabilities 132,350 139,096 Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs 122,600 211,995 Long-term operating lease liabilities 47,428 52,527 Long-term deferred income tax liabilities 3,280 2,076 Other liabilities 25,599 25,001 Total liabilities 331,257 430,695 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable non-controlling interest 2,192 1,958 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value, authorized 220,000 shares; shares issued 128,245 and 135,510 as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 128 136 Additional paid-in capital 1,579,809 1,593,366 Accumulated deficit (1,312,846 ) (1,362,243 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (45,991 ) (55,066 ) Total stockholders’ equity 221,100 176,193 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest and stockholders’ equity $ 554,549 $ 608,846





3D SYSTEMS CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 Revenue: Products $ 52,311 $ 72,968 $ 160,835 $ 208,752 Services 38,938 39,972 119,792 120,345 Total revenue 91,249 112,940 280,627 329,097 Cost of sales: Products 36,109 47,533 105,748 129,571 Services 25,709 23,694 76,609 69,793 Total cost of sales 61,818 71,227 182,357 199,364 Gross profit 29,431 41,713 98,270 129,733 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 34,716 57,974 118,624 166,772 Research and development 16,025 20,764 53,069 66,260 Asset impairment charges — 143,733 — 143,733 Total operating expenses 50,741 222,471 171,693 376,765 Loss from operations (21,310 ) (180,758 ) (73,423 ) (247,032 ) Non-operating income (loss): Foreign exchange gain (loss), net 2,623 (1,960 ) 2,171 (774 ) Interest income 784 1,550 3,454 5,800 Interest expense (1,924 ) (606 ) (3,202 ) (1,944 ) Gain on disposition — — 125,681 — Other income (loss), net 475 (51 ) 7,335 21,719 Total non-operating income (loss) 1,958 (1,067 ) 135,439 24,801 Net (loss) income before income taxes (19,352 ) (181,825 ) 62,016 (222,231 ) Benefit (provision) for income taxes 2,630 4,343 (9,059 ) 2,496 Loss on equity method investments, net of income taxes (1,331 ) (1,254 ) (3,560 ) (2,403 ) Net (loss) income before redeemable non-controlling interest (18,053 ) (178,736 ) 49,397 (222,138 ) Less: net loss attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest — (109 ) — (252 ) Net (loss) income attributable to 3D Systems Corporation $ (18,053 ) $ (178,627 ) $ 49,397 $ (221,886 ) Net (loss) income per common share: Basic $ (0.14 ) $ (1.35 ) $ 0.38 $ (1.69 ) Diluted $ (0.14 ) $ (1.35 ) $ 0.29 $ (1.69 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 125,273 132,235 129,979 131,621 Diluted 125,273 132,235 178,397 131,621





3D SYSTEMS CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended (in thousands) September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) before redeemable non-controlling interest $ 49,397 $ (222,138 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 16,280 27,774 Accretion of debt discount 993 1,063 Stock-based compensation 1,805 17,339 Non-cash operating lease expense 7,382 7,370 Provision for inventory obsolescence 5,158 10,332 Provision for bad debts 1,458 148 (Gain) loss on the disposition of businesses, property, equipment and other assets (126,251 ) 1,649 Gain on debt extinguishment (8,203 ) (21,518 ) Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes and reserve adjustments (1,154 ) 451 Loss on equity method investment, net of taxes 3,560 2,403 Asset impairment charges — 143,733 Changes in operating accounts: Accounts receivable 18,288 2,594 Inventories (15,474 ) 5,972 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (6,422 ) 6,831 Accounts payable (4,844 ) (7,201 ) Deferred revenue and customer deposits (809 ) 4,533 Accrued and other liabilities (2,645 ) (9,843 ) All other operating activities (11,650 ) (8,601 ) Net cash used in operating activities (73,131 ) (37,109 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property and equipment (7,995 ) (10,798 ) Proceeds from sale of assets and businesses, net of cash sold 119,400 96 Acquisitions and other investments, net of cash acquired (3,400 ) (2,450 ) Other investing activities 271 — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 108,276 (13,152 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from borrowings 92,030 — Debt issuance costs (3,425 ) — Repayment of borrowings and long-term debt (169,987 ) (87,218 ) Stock repurchases (14,960 ) Taxes paid related to net-share settlement of equity awards (830 ) (2,526 ) Other financing activities (1,168 ) (1,003 ) Net cash used in financing activities (98,340 ) (90,747 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 4,553 (530 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (58,642 ) (141,538 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the year 172,881 333,111 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 114,239 $ 191,573





3D SYSTEMS CORPORATION

Segment Information

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in thousands) September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 Revenue: Healthcare Solutions $ 42,787 $ 55,056 $ 129,123 $ 149,369 Industrial Solutions 48,462 57,884 151,504 179,728 Total $ 91,249 $ 112,940 $ 280,627 $ 329,097

3D SYSTEMS CORPORATION

Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

Presentation of Information in this Press Release

3D Systems reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. Management also reviews and reports certain non-GAAP measures, including: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross profit margin, non-GAAP diluted income (loss) per share, non-GAAP operating expense and Adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP measures exclude certain items that management does not view as part of 3D Systems’ core results as they may be highly variable, may be unusual or infrequent, are difficult to predict and can distort underlying business trends and results. Management believes that the non-GAAP measures provide useful additional insight into underlying business trends and results and provide meaningful information regarding the comparison of period-over-period results. Additionally, management uses the non-GAAP measures for planning, forecasting and evaluating business and financial performance, including allocating resources and evaluating results relative to employee compensation targets. 3D Systems’ non-GAAP measures are not calculated in accordance with or as required by GAAP and may not be calculated in the same manner as similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should thus be considered as supplemental in nature and not considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

To calculate the non-GAAP measures, 3D Systems excludes the impact of the following items:

amortization of intangible assets, a non-cash expense, as 3D Systems’ intangible assets were primarily acquired in connection with business combinations;

costs incurred in connection with acquisitions and divestitures, such as legal, consulting and advisory fees;

stock-based compensation expenses, a non-cash expense;

charges related to restructuring and cost optimization plans, impairment charges, including goodwill, and divestiture gains or losses;

certain compensation expense related to the 2021 Volumetric acquisition; and

costs, including legal fees, related to significant or unusual litigation matters.

Amortization of intangibles and acquisition and divestiture-related costs are excluded from non-GAAP measures as the timing and magnitude of business combination transactions are not predictable, can vary significantly from period to period and the purchase price allocated to amortizable intangible assets and the related amortization period are unique to each acquisition. Amortization of intangible assets will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. While intangible assets contribute to the company’s revenue generation, the amortization of intangible assets does not directly relate to the sale of the company’s products or services. Additionally, intangible assets amortization expense typically fluctuates based on the size and timing of the company’s acquisition activity. Accordingly, the company believes excluding the amortization of intangible assets enhances the company’s and investors’ ability to compare the company’s past financial performance with its current performance and to analyze underlying business performance and trends. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to certain of our employees, the expense is non-cash in nature, and we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation; therefore, it is excluded from non-GAAP measures. Stock-based compensation expenses will recur in future periods. Charges related to restructuring and cost optimization plans, impairment charges, including goodwill, divestiture gains or losses, and the costs, including legal fees, related to significant or unusual litigation matters are excluded from non-GAAP measures as the frequency and magnitude of these activities may vary widely from period to period. Additionally, impairment charges, including goodwill, are non-cash. Furthermore, the company believes the costs, including legal fees, related to significant or unusual litigation matters are not indicative of our core business' operations. Finally, 3D Systems excludes contingent consideration recorded as compensation expense related to the 2021 Volumetric acquisition from non-GAAP measures as management evaluates financial performance excluding this expense, which is viewed by management as similar to acquisition consideration.

The matters discussed above are tax effected, as applicable, in calculating non-GAAP diluted income (loss) per share.

Adjusted EBITDA, defined as net income, plus income tax (provision) benefit, interest and other income (expense), net, stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, depreciation expense, and other non-GAAP adjustments, all as described above, is used by management to evaluate performance and helps measure financial performance period-over-period.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is provided in the accompanying schedules.

Certain columns may not add due to the use of rounded numbers. Percentages presented are calculated from the underlying numbers in thousands.

3D Systems does not provide forward-looking guidance for certain measures on a GAAP basis. The company is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP gross profit margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and non-GAAP operating expense to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measures without unreasonable effort because certain items, including litigation costs, acquisition expenses, stock-based compensation expense, intangible assets amortization expense, restructuring expenses, and goodwill impairment charges, are difficult to predict and estimate. These items are inherently uncertain and depend on various factors, many of which are beyond the company’s control, and as such, any associated estimate and its impact on GAAP performance could vary materially.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Gross Profit Margin (unaudited)

Three Months Ended (in millions) September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Gross Profit Gross Profit

Margin (1) Gross Profit Gross Profit

Margin (1) Gross profit (GAAP) $ 29.4 32.3 % $ 41.7 36.9 % Amortization expense 0.2 0.2 % 0.3 0.3 % Restructuring expense — — % 0.5 0.4 % Gross profit (Non-GAAP) $ 29.6 32.5 % $ 42.5 37.6 %

(1) Calculated as non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of total revenue.

Nine Months Ended (in millions) September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Gross Profit Gross Profit

Margin (1) Gross Profit Gross Profit

Margin (1) Gross profit (GAAP) $ 98.3 35.0 % $ 129.7 39.4 % Amortization expense 0.6 0.2 % 0.8 0.3 % Restructuring expense 1.0 0.4 % (0.5 ) (0.2 )% Gross profit (Non-GAAP) $ 99.9 35.6 % $ 130.0 39.5 %

(1) Calculated as non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of total revenue.



Non-GAAP Operating Expense (unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in millions) September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 Operating expense (GAAP) $ 50.7 $ 222.5 $ 171.7 $ 376.8 Amortization expense (0.7 ) (8.1 ) (2.3 ) (12.4 ) Stock-based compensation expense (1.2 ) (5.8 ) (1.8 ) (17.4 ) Acquisition and divestiture-related expense (0.1 ) (0.6 ) (1.2 ) (0.8 ) Legal and other expense (2.2 ) (2.6 ) (6.4 ) (9.2 ) Restructuring expense (1.8 ) (0.2 ) (7.0 ) (1.4 ) Asset impairment charges — (143.7 ) — (143.7 ) Non-GAAP operating expense $ 44.7 $ 61.4 $ 153.1 $ 191.9

Net (Loss) Income Attributable to 3D Systems Corporation to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in millions) September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 Net (loss) income attributable to 3D Systems Corporation (GAAP) $ (18.1 ) $ (178.6 ) $ 49.4 $ (221.9 ) Interest income (loss), net 1.1 (0.9 ) (0.3 ) (3.9 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes (2.6 ) (4.3 ) 9.1 (2.5 ) Depreciation expense 4.2 4.6 13.1 14.5 Amortization expense 0.9 8.4 2.9 13.3 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (14.4 ) (170.9 ) 74.2 (200.5 ) Stock-based compensation expense 1.2 5.8 1.8 17.4 Acquisition and divestiture-related expense 0.1 0.6 1.2 0.8 Legal and other expense 2.2 2.6 6.4 9.2 Restructuring expense 1.9 0.7 8.0 0.8 Net loss attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest — (0.1 ) — (0.3 ) Loss on equity method investment, net of tax 1.3 1.3 3.6 2.4 Asset impairment charges — 143.7 — 143.7 Gain on repurchase of debt — — (8.2 ) (21.5 ) Gain on disposition — — (125.7 ) — Other non-operating (loss) income (3.1 ) 2.0 (1.3 ) 0.6 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ (10.8 ) $ (14.3 ) $ (40.1 ) $ (47.3 )

Diluted Loss per Share (unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in dollars) September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 Diluted (loss) income per share (GAAP) $ (0.14 ) $ (1.35 ) $ 0.29 $ (1.69 ) Amortization expense 0.01 0.06 0.02 0.10 Stock-based compensation expense 0.01 0.04 0.01 0.13 Acquisition and divestiture-related expense — — 0.01 0.01 Legal and other expense 0.02 0.02 0.04 0.07 Restructuring expense 0.01 0.01 0.04 0.01 Asset impairment charges — 1.09 — 1.09 Gain on repurchase of debt — — (0.05 ) (0.16 ) Gain on disposition — — (0.70 ) — Loss on equity method investment and other 0.01 0.01 0.03 0.02 Tax effect of the adjustments reflected above — — 0.05 — Non-GAAP diluted loss per share $ (0.08 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (0.42 )



