California Resources Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial and Operating Results

Raised Quarterly Dividend by 5%

Early Redemption of All Remaining 2026 Senior Notes

LONG BEACH, Calif, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) (CRC) today reported financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2025. The Company plans to host a conference call and webcast at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. Conference call details can be found within this release.

Third Quarter Highlights

Reported net income of $64 million, adjusted net income 1 of $123 million and $338 million of adjusted EBITDAX 1

of $123 million and $338 million of adjusted EBITDAX Generated net cash provided by operating activities of $279 million and $188 million of free cash flow 1

Delivered 137 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d) (78% oil); total capital of $91 million included drilling, completions and workover capital 1 of $43 million

of $43 million Increased quarterly dividend by 5%, reinforcing commitment to sustainable shareholder returns; declared quarterly dividend of $0.405/share to be paid in the fourth quarter of 2025 2

Ended the third quarter of 2025 with $180 million in available cash and cash equivalents3, $974 million in available borrowing capacity and $1,154 million of liquidity



Other Highlights

Announced the signing of a definitive agreement and plan of merger to combine with Berry Corporation (bry) (NASDAQ: BRY) (Berry) in an all-stock transaction

Received an upgrade to CRC's Corporate Family Rating from Moody’s and Fitch revised CRC's outlook from stable to positive

Redeemed all remaining 2026 Senior Notes for $122 million at par, extending CRC's maturity profile

Announced a memorandum of understanding 4 (MOU) with Capital Power to explore decarbonized power solutions in California. See Carbon TerraVault’s Third Quarter 2025 Update for additional information

(MOU) with Capital Power to explore decarbonized power solutions in California. See Carbon TerraVault’s Third Quarter 2025 Update for additional information Published the 2024 Sustainability Report providing an overview of CRC’s sustainability efforts and performance

Received “Grade A” certification through MiQ’s Methane Emissions Performance Standard for CRC's operating assets in Ventura County

“I am very proud of the solid results the CRC team posted this quarter which demonstrate the strength of the CRC business model and our disciplined approach to creating long term shareholder value," said Francisco Leon, CRC’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our continued focus on execution, including the pending merger with Berry, coupled with our strong balance sheet, and robust liquidity profile distinguishes us from our peers and positions us to create further value for our shareholders on the road ahead.”

Third Quarter 2025 Comparative Financial Results

Select Production, Price and Financial Results and Non-GAAP Measures 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter

($ in millions except production and prices) 2025

2025

Net oil production per day (MBbl/d) 107 109 Realized oil price without derivative settlements ($ per Bbl) $ 66.32 $ 65.07 Realized oil price with derivative settlements1($ per Bbl)1 $ 67.04 $ 66.73 Net NGL production per day (MBbl/d) 10 10 Realized NGL price ($ per Bbl) $ 41.04 $ 42.41 Net natural gas production per day (Mmcf/d) 118 111 Realized natural gas price ($ per Mcf) $ 3.47 $ 2.79 Net total production per day (MBoe/d) 137 137 Margin from purchased commodities1 $ 14 $ 15 Electricity margin1 $ 90 $ 53 Net (loss) gain from commodity derivatives $ (23 ) $ 157 Other operating expenses net of other revenue1 $ 25 $ 60





Select Financial Statement Data and Non-GAAP Measures: 3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter

($ and shares in millions, except per share amounts) 2025

2025

Total operating revenues $ 855 $ 978 Operating costs $ 316 $ 295 General and administrative expenses $ 87 $ 79 Adjusted general and administrative expenses1 $ 82 $ 72 Taxes other than on income $ 70 $ 47 Transportation costs $ 19 $ 20 Operating income $ 98 $ 267 Interest and debt expense, net $ 25 $ 25 Income tax provision $ 11 $ 70 Deferred income tax provision $ 35 $ 6 Net income $ 64 $ 172 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 84.4 89.4 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.76 $ 1.92 Adjusted net income1 $ 123 $ 98 Adjusted net income per share1- diluted $ 1.46 $ 1.10 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 279 $ 165 Adjusted EBITDAX1 $ 338 $ 324 Free cash flow1 $ 188 $ 109 Capital investments $ 91 $ 56 Cash and cash equivalents (as of September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively) $ 196 $ 72 Available cash and cash equivalents $ 180 $ 56 Restricted cash $ 16 $ 16

Pending Berry Merger

On September 14, 2025, CRC entered into a definitive agreement to combine with Berry in an all-stock transaction (Berry Merger). At closing, Berry shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.0718 shares of CRC common stock for each outstanding share of Berry common stock, resulting in the issuance of approximately 5.6 million CRC shares. This represents a premium of 15% over the closing price of shares of Berry common stock on September 12, 2025.

On October 8, 2025, CRC completed a private offering of $400 million in an aggregate principal amount of 7.000% senior notes due 2034 (2034 Senior Notes). CRC intends to use the proceeds to repay Berry's outstanding debt and for transaction costs, subject to completion of the Berry Merger. The 2034 Senior Notes are subject to a special mandatory redemption in certain circumstances if the Berry Merger does not close prior to March 14, 2026 (subject to up to two three-month extensions by either CRC or Berry).

On October 14, 2025, in connection with the Berry Merger, CRC filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) a registration statement on Form S-4, which included a preliminary proxy statement / prospectus. CRC expects the transaction to close in the first quarter of 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including required regulatory approvals and receipt of Berry shareholder approval. For more information about this transaction please visit: https://www.crc.com/news-releases/news-release-details/california-resources-corporation-announces-all-stock-combination

Fourth Quarter 2025 Guidance and 2026 Preliminary Outlook

The following table provides select fourth quarter 2025E guidance5. Guidance excludes the financial results of Berry. CRC ran an average of two rigs during the third quarter of 2025 and expects to enter 2026 with four rigs. See Attachment 2 for CRC's fourth quarter 2025E guidance.

4Q25E Net Production (MBoe/d) 131 - 135 Percentage Oil 78% Capital Investments ($ millions) $105 - $125 Adjusted EBITDAX1 ($ millions) $220 - $260

Leon continued: “We expect to enter 2026 with momentum on the heels of an improving regulatory environment, a solid hedge book, and the anticipated closing of the Berry Merger. With that favorable backdrop, we plan to modestly increase capital investments in the Golden State, underpinned by our high-quality, long-life inventory. We'll remain disciplined, prioritizing a robust shareholder return program, maintaining a strong balance sheet, and preserving ample liquidity. At the same time, we'll continue to advance opportunities in power and carbon management that enhance our core business and long-term value proposition supporting sustainable cash flow per share growth through the cycle."

Based on current commodity price and market expectations, CRC plans to average four drilling rigs during 2026. Planned activity is supported by the strength of hedges currently in place. Drilling, completion, and workover capital is estimated to range between $280 to $300 million. The Company expects an entry-to-exit gross production decline of approximately 2%, less than half of its 2025 decline. CRC intends to provide updated full-year 2026 guidance with its fourth quarter and year-end 2025 earnings release. The 2026 drilling program does not include the impact of the pending Berry Merger. CRC retains the flexibility to adjust its 2026 capital plan to reflect changes in commodity prices and other market factors.

Shareholder Returns

CRC is committed to sustainably returning cash to shareholders through dividends and repurchases of its common stock. As of September 30, 2025, CRC had $205 million remaining for share repurchases under its authorized Share Repurchase Program through June 30, 2026.

During the third quarter of 2025, CRC paid dividends of $32 million.

On November 4, 2025, CRC's Board of Directors adjusted the quarterly cash dividend to increase the total annual dividend to $1.62 per share of common stock, payable to shareholders in quarterly increments of $0.405 per share. This represents a 5% increase to the prior dividend per share of CRC common stock. All future dividends and repurchases remain subject to commodity prices, Board approval, and applicable covenants.

On November 4, 2025, CRC's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend2 of $0.405 per share of common stock, payable to shareholders of record on December 1, 2025. The dividend is expected to be paid on December 15, 2025.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2025, CRC returned $454 million to shareholders2, including $352 million in share repurchases and $102 million in dividends. Since May 2021, the Company has returned more than $1.5 billion to shareholders2, including approximately $1.1 billion in share repurchases and $369 million in dividends.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

On October 8, 2025, CRC completed a private offering of its 2034 Senior Notes. The net proceeds from this offering plus available cash are expected to be used to repay Berry’s outstanding debt at closing of the Berry Merger and for transaction costs.

On October 10, 2025, CRC redeemed the remaining $122 million of its 2026 Senior Notes at 100% of the principal amount. Following this redemption, none of our 2026 Senior Notes were outstanding.

On October 29, 2025, CRC's $1.5 billion borrowing base was reaffirmed as part of its semi-annual redetermination. In addition, existing and new lenders increased the amount of elected commitments by $300 million to $1.45 billion.

As of September 30, 2025, CRC had $180 million in available cash and cash equivalents3, $974 million of available borrowing capacity under its Revolving Credit Facility (which reflects $1,150 million of borrowing capacity less $176 million of outstanding letters of credit) and liquidity of $1,154 million.

Sustainability

In September 2025, CRC received a “Grade A” certification through MiQ’s Methane Emissions Performance Standard for its production segment operating assets in Ventura County. MiQ is a not-for-profit global leader in methane emissions certification whose mission is to accelerate rapid reductions in methane emissions from the oil and gas sector. CRC earned its ‘Grade A’ certification in 2024 for its Los Angeles Basin assets and remains the only oil and natural gas producer in California and the Rocky Mountain Region to receive MiQ certification. CRC plans to continue working with MiQ to certify its operations across California.

CRC’s presentation materials will be available on the day of the event on its website. See "Events and Presentations" under the Investor Relations section on www.crc.com.

1 See Attachment 3 for the non-GAAP financial measures, including but not limited to, operating costs per BOE, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) per share - basic and diluted, adjusted EBITDAX, free cash flow, and adjusted general and administrative expenses including reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP measure, where applicable. See Attachment 2 for the 4Q25E estimates of forward-looking non-GAAP measures, including but not limited to, adjusted EBITDAX and adjusted general and administrative expenses, including reconciliations to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. See Attachment 1 for detail of our capital investments.

2 All of CRC’s future quarterly dividends and share repurchases are subject to commodity prices, debt agreement covenants and Board of Directors' approval. The total value of shares purchased excludes excise taxes. Commissions paid on share repurchases were not significant in all periods presented.

3 Excludes restricted cash of $16 million at September 30, 2025.

4 An MOU is a non-binding agreement. The projects and transactions described in an MOU are subject to certain conditions precedent, typically including the negotiation of definitive documents, a final investment decision by the parties and receipt of EPA Class VI permits and other regulatory approvals.

5 4Q25E guidance assumes Brent price of $65.50 per barrel of oil, NGL realizations as a percentage of Brent consistent with prior years and a NYMEX gas price of $3.35 per mcf. CRC's share of production under PSC contracts decreases when commodity prices rise and increases when prices fall.

About California Resources Corporation

California Resources Corporation (CRC) is an independent energy and carbon management company committed to energy transition. CRC is committed to environmental stewardship while safely providing local, responsibly sourced energy. CRC is also focused on maximizing the value of its land, mineral ownership, and energy expertise for decarbonization by developing CCS and other emissions reducing projects. For more information about CRC, please visit www.crc.com.

About Carbon TerraVault

Carbon TerraVault (CTV), CRC’s carbon management business, is developing services to capture, transport and permanently store CO 2 for its customers. CTV is engaged in a series of proposed CCS projects to inject CO 2 captured from industrial sources into depleted reservoirs deep underground for permanent sequestration. For more information, visit carbonterravault.com.

Attachment 1 STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS, SELECT FINANCIAL INFORMATION 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter Nine Months Nine Months ($ and shares in millions, except per share amounts) 2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

Statements of Operations: Revenues Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales $ 715 $ 702 $ 870 $ 2,231 $ 1,711 Net (loss) gain from commodity derivatives (23 ) 157 356 140 290 Revenue from marketing of purchased commodities 58 56 51 178 176 Electricity sales 101 58 69 181 120 Other revenue 4 5 7 15 24 Total operating revenues 855 978 1,353 2,745 2,321 Operating Expenses Operating costs 316 295 311 927 643 General and administrative expenses 87 79 106 238 226 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 123 128 140 382 246 Asset impairment 2 — — 2 13 Taxes other than on income 70 47 85 187 162 Costs related to marketing of purchased commodities 44 41 43 135 140 Electricity generation expenses 11 5 9 26 31 Transportation costs 19 20 23 59 60 Accretion expense 28 28 31 85 56 Net loss on natural gas purchase derivatives 27 3 9 24 11 Measurement period adjustments, net — — — 1 — Other operating expenses, net 29 65 78 127 188 Total operating expenses 756 711 835 2,193 1,776 Net (loss) gain on asset divestitures (1 ) — — (1 ) 7 Operating Income 98 267 518 551 552 Non-Operating (Expenses) Income Interest and debt expense, net (25 ) (25 ) (29 ) (77 ) (59 ) Loss from investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries (2 ) — (2 ) (3 ) (9 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — (5 ) (1 ) (5 ) Other non-operating income (expense), net 4 — 1 9 (4 ) Income Before Income Taxes 75 242 483 479 475 Income tax provision (11 ) (70 ) (138 ) (128 ) (132 ) Net Income $ 64 $ 172 $ 345 $ 351 $ 343 Net income per share - basic $ 0.76 $ 1.93 $ 3.86 $ 4.00 $ 4.54 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.76 $ 1.92 $ 3.78 $ 3.97 $ 4.42 Adjusted net income $ 123 $ 98 $ 137 $ 319 $ 233 Adjusted net income per share - basic $ 1.47 $ 1.10 $ 1.53 $ 3.63 $ 3.09 Adjusted net income per share - diluted $ 1.46 $ 1.10 $ 1.50 $ 3.61 $ 3.00 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic 83.7 89.0 89.4 87.8 75.5 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 84.4 89.4 91.2 88.4 77.6 Effective tax rate 15 % 29 % 29 % 27 % 28 % 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter Nine Months Nine Months ($ in millions) 2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

Cash Flow Data: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 279 $ 165 $ 220 $ 630 $ 404 Net cash used in investing activities $ (87 ) $ (51 ) $ (928 ) $ (217 ) $ (1,010 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities $ (68 ) $ (256 ) $ (82 ) $ (589 ) $ 351 September 30, December 31, ($ in millions) 2025

2024

Select Balance Sheet Information: Total current assets $ 812 $ 1,024 Property, plant and equipment, net $ 5,530 $ 5,680 Deferred tax asset $ 27 $ 73 Total current liabilities $ 917 $ 980 Long-term debt, net $ 889 $ 1,132 Noncurrent asset retirement obligations $ 965 $ 995 Deferred tax liability $ 212 $ 113 Total stockholders' equity $ 3,443 $ 3,538





GAINS AND LOSSES FROM COMMODITY DERIVATIVES 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter Nine Months

Nine Months ($ millions) 2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

Non-cash commodity derivative gain (loss) $ (32 ) $ 140 $ 373 $ 130 $ 325 Net received (paid) on settled commodity derivatives 9 17 (17 ) 10 (35 ) Net gain (loss) from commodity derivatives $ (23 ) $ 157 $ 356 $ 140 $ 290 Non-cash derivative loss (gain) $ 24 $ (4 ) $ (3 ) $ 2 $ (7 ) Net paid on settled commodity derivatives 3 7 12 22 18 Net loss on natural gas purchase derivatives $ 27 $ 3 $ 9 $ 24 $ 11





CAPITAL INVESTMENTS 3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter

3rd Quarter

Nine Months

Nine Months

($ millions) 2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

Exploration $ 1 $ — $ — $ 1 $ — Facilities 28 17 36 53 67 Drilling and completions 26 19 19 60 52 Workovers 17 15 19 51 37 Oil and natural gas segment 72 51 74 165 156 Carbon management segment 15 5 4 22 6 Corporate and other 4 — 1 15 5 Total capital investment $ 91 $ 56 $ 79 $ 202 $ 167





LIQUIDITY Management uses a measure called liquidity, which is defined as available cash and available borrowing capacity under our Revolving Credit Facility. CRC believes this measure provides a more comprehensive assessment of the Company’s immediate access to capital than cash alone and reflects management’s emphasis on maintaining financial flexibility and prudent liquidity risk management. ($ millions) September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Available cash and cash equivalents(1) $ 180 $ 354 Revolving credit facility: Borrowing capacity 1,150 1,150 Outstanding letters of credit (176 ) (167 ) Availability $ 974 $ 983 Liquidity $ 1,154 $ 1,337 (1) Excludes restricted cash of $16 million and $18 million at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.





Attachment 2 CRC GUIDANCE Consolidated

4Q25E Oil and Natural Gas

Segment Carbon Management

Segment Net production (MBoe/d) 131 - 135 Net oil production (%) 78% Operating costs ($ millions) $300 - $320 $300 - $320 General and administrative expenses ($ millions) $78 - $86 $8 - $12 $2 - $4 Adjusted general and administrative expenses ($ millions) $72 - $80 $8 - $12 $2 - $4 Depreciation, depletion and amortization ($ millions) $128 - $132 $111 - $115 Capital investments ($ millions) $105 - $125 $85 - $105 $15 - $20 Adjusted EBITDAX ($ millions) $220 - $260 $284 - $309 ($19) - ($15) Margin from purchased commodities ($ millions) (1) $14 - $18 Electricity margin ($ millions) (2) $27 - $33 Other operating expenses net of other revenue ($ millions) (3) $15 - $20 $12 - $16 Transportation costs ($ millions) $20 - $26 $9 - $13 Taxes other than on income ($ millions) $60 - $65 $48 - $52 Interest and debt expense ($ millions) $30 - $35 Other Assumptions: Brent ($/Bbl) $65.50 NYMEX ($/Mcf) $3.35 Price realization oil - % of Brent: 94% - 100% Price realization NGLs - % of Brent: 60% - 70% Price realization natural gas - % of NYMEX: 100% - 105% Deferred income taxes (120)% - (130)% Effective tax rate 27%

(1) Margin from purchased commodities is calculated as the difference between revenue from marketing of purchased commodities and costs related to marketing of purchased commodities, and excludes costs of transportation.

(2) Electricity margin is calculated as the difference between electricity sales and electricity generation expenses.

(3) Other operating revenue and expenses, net is calculated as the difference between other revenue and other operating expenses, net and includes exploration expense and CMB expenses. CMB expenses includes lease cost for sequestration easements, advocacy, and other startup related costs.

See Attachment 3 for management's disclosure of its use of these non-GAAP measures and how these measures provide useful information to investors about CRC's results of operations and financial condition.

FORWARD LOOKING NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measure of segment adjusted EBITDAX cannot be reconciled to the comparable measure of operating cash flow prepared in accordance with GAAP without unreasonable effort. We have included a reconciliation of the GAAP measure of segment profit to segment adjusted EBITDAX.

4Q25E

Consolidated Oil and Natural Gas

Segment

Carbon Management

Segment

($ millions) Low High Low

High

Low

High

General and administrative expenses $ 78 $ 86 $ 8 $ 12 $ 2 $ 4 Equity-settled stock-based compensation (6 ) (6 ) — — — — Estimated adjusted general and administrative expenses $ 72 $ 80 $ 8 $ 12 $ 2 $ 4





Consolidated

4Q25E

($ millions) Low High

Net income $ 15 $ 27 Interest and debt expense 30 35 Interest income (4 ) — Depreciation, depletion and amortization 128 132 Income taxes 4 10 Exploration expense 1 1 Loss from investment on unconsolidated subsidiaries — 2 Unusual, infrequent and other items 14 18 Other non-cash items Accretion expense 26 29 Stock-settled compensation 6 6 Estimated adjusted EBITDAX $ 220 $ 260 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 180 $ 192 Cash interest 34 43 Cash income taxes 4 10 Working capital changes 2 15 Estimated adjusted EBITDAX $ 220 $ 260





Oil and Natural Gas Segment

4Q25E

($ millions) Low

High

Segment profit $ 145 $ 155 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 111 115 Unusual, infrequent and other items 3 9 Other non-cash items Accretion expense 25 30 Estimated adjusted EBITDAX $ 284 $ 309





Carbon Management Segment 4Q25E ($ millions) Low High Segment loss $ (17 ) $ (27 ) Interest and debt expense, net 1 5 Loss from investment on unconsolidated subsidiary 1 3 Estimated adjusted EBITDAX $ (15 ) $ (19 )





Consolidated 4Q25E ($ millions) Low High Revenue from marketing of purchased commodities $ 50 $ 70 Costs related to marketing of purchased commodities (38 ) (50 ) Margin from purchased commodities $ 12 $ 20





Consolidated 4Q25E ($ millions) Low High Electricity sales $ 38 $ 50 Electricity generation expenses (10 ) (16 ) Electricity margin $ 28 $ 34





Consolidated 4Q25E ($ millions) Low High Other operating expenses, net $ 10 $ 30 Other revenue (1 ) (5 ) Operating expenses net of other revenue $ 9 $ 25





Attachment 3 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS To supplement the presentation of its financial results prepared in accordance with U.S generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), management uses certain non-GAAP measures to assess its financial condition, results of operations and cash flows. The non-GAAP measures include adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) per share, adjusted EBITDAX, adjusted EBITDAX per Boe, adjusted EBITDAX for the oil and natural gas segment, adjusted EBITDAX for the carbon management business, free cash flow, adjusted general and administrative expenses and adjusted G&A per Boe. These measures are also widely used by the industry, the investment community and CRC's lenders. Although these are non-GAAP measures, the amounts included in the calculations were computed in accordance with GAAP. Certain items excluded from these non-GAAP measures are significant components in understanding and assessing CRC's financial performance, such as CRC's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the effect of acquisition and development costs of CRC's assets. Management believes that the non-GAAP measures presented, when viewed in combination with CRC's financial and operating results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the Company's performance. The non-GAAP measures presented herein may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Below are additional disclosures regarding each of these non-GAAP measures, including reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP measure where applicable.





ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per share are non-GAAP measures. CRC defines adjusted net income as net income excluding the effects of significant transactions and events that affect earnings but vary widely and unpredictably in nature, timing and amount. These events may recur, even across successive reporting periods. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to the industry and the investment community interested in comparing CRC's financial performance between periods. Reported earnings are considered representative of management's performance over the long term. Adjusted net income (loss) is not considered to be an alternative to net income (loss) reported in accordance with GAAP. The following table presents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of net income and net income attributable to common stock per share to the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share. 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter Nine Months Nine Months ($ millions, except per share amounts) 2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

Net income $ 64 $ 172 $ 345 $ 351 $ 343 Unusual, infrequent and other items: Non-cash derivative loss (gain) on Brent based commodity contracts 32 (140 ) (373 ) (130 ) (325 ) Non-cash derivative loss (gain) on natural gas derivative contracts 24 (4 ) (3 ) 2 (7 ) Asset impairment 2 — — 2 13 Severance and termination costs — 6 27 8 28 Merger-related costs 6 1 30 10 56 Increased power and fuel costs due to power plant maintenance — — 8 — 44 Net loss (gain) on asset divestitures 1 — — 1 (7 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — 5 1 5 Offshore platform expense 5 2 1 7 3 Litigation and settlement related expenses 1 25 — 26 7 Measurement period adjustments — — — 1 — Other, net 11 7 8 27 22 Total unusual, infrequent and other items 82 (103 ) (297 ) (45 ) (161 ) Income tax (benefit) provision of adjustments at the blended tax rate (23 ) 29 89 13 51 Adjusted net income $ 123 $ 98 $ 137 $ 319 $ 233 Net income (loss) per share – basic $ 0.76 $ 1.93 $ 3.86 $ 4.00 $ 4.54 Net income (loss) per share – diluted $ 0.76 $ 1.92 $ 3.78 $ 3.97 $ 4.42 Adjusted net income per share – basic $ 1.47 $ 1.10 $ 1.53 $ 3.63 $ 3.09 Adjusted net income per share – diluted $ 1.46 $ 1.10 $ 1.50 $ 3.61 $ 3.00





ADJUSTED EBITDAX CRC defines adjusted EBITDAX as earnings before interest expense; income taxes; depreciation, depletion and amortization; exploration expense; other unusual, infrequent and out-of-period items; and other non-cash items. CRC believes this measure provides useful information in assessing its financial condition, results of operations and cash flows and is widely used by the industry, the investment community and its lenders. Although this is a non-GAAP measure, the amounts included in the calculation were computed in accordance with GAAP. Certain items excluded from this non-GAAP measure are significant components in understanding and assessing CRC’s financial performance, such as its cost of capital and tax structure, as well as depreciation, depletion and amortization of CRC's assets. This measure should be read in conjunction with the information contained in CRC’s financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A version of adjusted EBITDAX is a material component of certain of its financial covenants under CRC's Revolving Credit Facility and is provided in addition to, and not as an alternative for, income and liquidity measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.



The following table represents a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measures of net income and net cash provided by operating activities to the non-GAAP financial measure of adjusted EBITDAX. CRC has included non-GAAP measures of adjusted EBITDAX for its oil and gas segment and its carbon management segment. Management believes these segment non-GAAP measures are useful for investors to understand the results of the oil and gas business and its developing carbon management business.



3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter Nine Months Nine Months ($ millions, except per BOE amounts) 2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

Net income $ 64 $ 172 $ 345 $ 351 $ 343 Interest and debt expense 25 25 29 77 59 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 123 128 140 382 246 Income tax provision 11 70 138 128 132 Exploration expense — 1 1 1 2 Interest income (1 ) (2 ) (1 ) (6 ) (15 ) Loss from investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries 2 — — 3 — Unusual, infrequent and other items(1) 82 (103 ) (297 ) (45 ) (161 ) Non-cash items Accretion expense 28 28 31 85 56 Stock-based compensation 5 7 6 18 17 Taxes related to acquisition accounting and other — — 10 — 10 Pension and post-retirement benefits (1 ) (2 ) — (4 ) 1 Adjusted EBITDAX $ 338 $ 324 $ 402 $ 990 $ 690 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 279 $ 165 $ 220 $ 630 $ 404 Cash interest payments 6 39 24 56 46 Cash interest received (1 ) (2 ) (1 ) (6 ) (15 ) Cash income taxes 6 39 29 45 55 Exploration expenditures — 1 1 1 2 Adjustments to working capital changes 48 82 129 264 198 Adjusted EBITDAX $ 338 $ 324 $ 402 $ 990 $ 690 Net income per Boe $ 5.09 $ 13.78 $ 25.91 $ 9.31 $ 12.65 Adjusted EBITDAX per Boe $ 26.90 $ 25.95 $ 30.19 $ 26.25 $ 25.44 (1)See Adjusted Net Income (Loss) reconciliation.





SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDAX CRC defines segments adjusted EBITDAX as segment profit adjusted for depreciation, depletion and amortization; exploration expense, other unusual, infrequent and out-of-period items and other non-cash items. CRC believes this segment measure provides useful information in assessing the financial results of each segment. Although this is a non-GAAP measure, the amounts included in the calculation were computed in accordance with GAAP. This measure should be read in conjunction with Note 16Segment Informationin CRC’s 2024 Annual Report. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measure of segment adjusted EBITDAX cannot be reconciled to the comparable measure of operating cash flow prepared in accordance with GAAP without unreasonable effort. Oil & Natural Gas Segment 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter Nine Months Nine Months ($ millions, except per BOE amounts) 2025

2025

2024(1) 2025

2024

Segment profit $ 182 $ 194 $ 298 $ 642 $ 547 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 118 121 129 365 225 Exploration expense — 1 1 1 2 Accretion expense 28 28 31 85 56 Adjusted income items 4 2 15 7 57 Adjusted EBITDAX - Oil and Natural Gas $ 332 $ 346 $ 474 $ 1,100 $ 887 Carbon Management Segment Segment loss $ (21 ) $ (20 ) $ (25 ) $ (66 ) $ (63 ) Interest on contingent liability (related to Carbon TerraVault JV) 3 2 3 8 6 Loss from investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries 2 1 3 4 3 Adjusted income items 2 — — 2 1 Adjusted EBITDAX - Carbon Management $ (14 ) $ (17 ) $ (19 ) $ (52 ) $ (53 ) (1)Certain amounts related to the third quarter of 2024 previously reported in the Q4 2024 earnings release have been corrected. These corrections related to classification of expenditures by segment and have no material impact on the company's overall financial position.





FREE CASH FLOW Management uses free cash flow, which is defined by CRC as net cash provided by operating activities less capital investments, as a measure of liquidity. The following table presents a reconciliation of CRC's net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow. 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter Nine Months Nine Months ($ millions) 2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

Net cash provided by operating activities $ 279 $ 165 $ 220 $ 630 $ 404 Capital investments (91 ) (56 ) (79 ) (202 ) (167 ) Free cash flow $ 188 $ 109 $ 141 $ 428 $ 237





ADJUSTED GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES Management uses a measure called adjusted general and administrative (G&A) expenses and adjusted G&A per BOE to provide useful information to investors interested in comparing CRC's costs between periods and performance to its peers. 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter Nine Months Nine Months ($ millions) 2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

General and administrative expenses $ 87 $ 79 $ 106 $ 238 $ 226 Stock-based compensation (5 ) (7 ) (6 ) (18 ) (17 ) Information technology infrastructure — — — — (3 ) Accelerated vesting — — (9 ) — (9 ) Retention awards — — (2 ) — (2 ) Other — — — — (1 ) Adjusted G&A expenses $ 82 $ 72 $ 89 $ 220 $ 194 G&A per BOE $ 6.92 $ 6.33 $ 7.96 $ 6.31 $ 8.33 Adjusted G&A per BOE $ 6.52 $ 5.77 $ 6.68 $ 5.83 $ 7.15





MARGIN FROM PURCHASED COMMODITIES Management uses a measure called margin from purchased commodities, which is calculated as the difference between revenue from purchased commodities and costs related to purchased commodities and exudes transportation costs. 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter Nine Months Nine Months ($ millions) 2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenue from purchased commodities $ 58 $ 56 $ 51 $ 178 $ 176 Costs related to purchased commodities (44 ) (41 ) (43 ) (135 ) (140 ) Margin from purchased commodities $ 14 $ 15 $ 8 $ 43 $ 36





ELECTRICITY MARGIN Management uses a measure called electricity margin, which is calculated as the difference between electricity sales and electricity generation expenses. 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter Nine Months Nine Months ($ millions) 2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

Electricity sales $ 101 $ 58 $ 69 $ 181 $ 120 Electricity generation expenses (11 ) (5 ) (9 ) (26 ) (31 ) Electricity margin $ 90 $ 53 $ 60 $ 155 $ 89





OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES NET OF OTHER REVENUE Management uses a measure called other operating expenses net of other revenue, which is calculated as the difference between other operating expenses, net and other revenue. 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter Nine Months Nine Months ($ millions) 2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

Other operating expenses, net $ 29 $ 65 $ 78 $ 127 $ 188 Other revenue (4 ) (5 ) (7 ) (15 ) (24 ) Other operating expenses net of other revenue $ 25 $ 60 $ 71 $ 112 $ 164





Attachment 4

PRODUCTION STATISTICS 3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter

3rd Quarter

Nine Months

Nine Months

Net Production Per Day 2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

Oil (MBbl/d) San Joaquin Basin 81 83 90 83 50 Los Angeles Basin 17 17 17 17 17 Other Basins 9 9 6 9 2 Total 107 109 113 109 69 NGLs (MBbl/d) San Joaquin Basin 10 10 10 10 11 Other Basins — — 1 — — Total 10 10 11 10 11 Natural Gas (MMcf/d) San Joaquin Basin 103 96 111 100 99 Los Angeles Basin 1 1 1 1 1 Sacramento Basin 11 12 13 12 14 Other Basins 3 2 1 2 — Total 118 111 126 115 114 Total Net Production (MBoe/d) 137 137 145 138 99





Gross Operated and Net Non-Operated 3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter

3rd Quarter

Nine Months

Nine Months

Production Per Day 2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

Oil (MBbl/d) San Joaquin Basin 86 89 96 88 54 Los Angeles Basin 21 21 23 22 24 Other Basins 11 11 8 11 3 Total 118 121 127 121 81 NGLs (MBbl/d) San Joaquin Basin 11 11 11 11 11 Total 11 11 11 11 11 Natural Gas (MMcf/d) San Joaquin Basin 133 134 137 134 130 Los Angeles Basin 6 6 7 6 7 Sacramento Basin 14 14 16 14 17 Other Basins 4 4 3 4 1 Total 157 158 163 158 155 Total Gross Production (MBoe/d) 155 158 165 158 118





Attachment 5

PRICE STATISTICS 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter Nine Months Nine Months 2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

Oil ($ per Bbl) Realized price with derivative settlements $ 67.04 $ 66.73 $ 75.38 $ 68.61 $ 77.10 Realized price without derivative settlements $ 66.32 $ 65.07 $ 77.10 $ 68.34 $ 79.15 NGLs ($/Bbl) $ 41.04 $ 42.41 $ 45.77 $ 46.10 $ 47.77 Natural gas ($/Mcf) Realized price with derivative settlements $ 3.47 $ 2.79 $ 2.68 $ 3.46 $ 2.76 Realized price without derivative settlements $ 3.47 $ 2.79 $ 2.68 $ 3.46 $ 2.76 Index Prices Brent oil ($/Bbl) $ 68.13 $ 66.76 $ 78.54 $ 69.94 $ 81.79 WTI oil ($/Bbl) $ 64.93 $ 63.74 $ 75.09 $ 66.70 $ 77.54 NYMEX average monthly settled price ($/MMBtu) $ 3.07 $ 3.44 $ 2.16 $ 3.39 $ 2.10 Realized Prices as Percentage of Index Prices Oil with derivative settlements as a percentage of Brent 98 % 100 % 96 % 98 % 94 % Oil without derivative settlements as a percentage of Brent 97 % 97 % 98 % 98 % 97 % Oil with derivative settlements as a percentage of WTI 103 % 105 % 100 % 103 % 99 % Oil without derivative settlements as a percentage of WTI 102 % 102 % 103 % 102 % 102 % NGLs as a percentage of Brent 60 % 64 % 58 % 66 % 58 % NGLs as a percentage of WTI 63 % 67 % 61 % 69 % 62 % Natural gas with derivative settlements as a percentage of NYMEX contract month average 113 % 81 % 124 % 102 % 131 % Natural gas without derivative settlements as a percentage of NYMEX contract month average 113 % 81 % 124 % 102 % 131 %





Attachment 6

THIRD QUARTER 2025 DRILLING ACTIVITY San Joaquin Los Angeles Ventura Sacramento Wells Drilled Basin Basin Basin Basin Total Development Wells Primary 2 — — — 2 Waterflood 6 — — — 6 Steamflood 12 — — — 12 Total(1) 20 — — — 20 NINE MONTHS 2025 DRILLING ACTIVITY San Joaquin Los Angeles Ventura Sacramento Wells Drilled Basin Basin Basin Basin Total Development Wells Primary 6 — — — 6 Waterflood 29 — — — 29 Steamflood 12 — — — 12 Total(1) 47 — — — 47 (1)Includes steam injectors and drilled but uncompleted wells, which are not included in the SEC definition of wells drilled.



