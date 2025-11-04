Base Carbon Reports Third-Quarter 2025 Results

TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Base Carbon Inc. (Cboe CA: BCBN) (OTCQX: BCBNF) with operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Base Carbon Capital Partners Corp. (“BCCPC”, together, with affiliates, “Base Carbon”, or the “Company”), is pleased to announce its third-quarter 2025 consolidated financial results and operational highlights. All financial references are denominated in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted.

Company Highlights:

The Rwanda Cookstoves project has been approved by Verra to transition to updated cookstove methodology, VM0050, enhancing eligibility for key compliance markets like CORSIA.





Subsequent to quarter end, the Company is anticipated to hold ~1.1 million VM0050 carbon credits in inventory and an additional ~244,000 credits subject to a revenue share agreement.





Base Carbon has expanded its contractual optionality on the India ARR project, increasing total expansion opportunities to 20 million trees. The project’s initial phase of 6.5 million trees has now been successfully planted.





The Board of Directors of the Company, upon the recommendation of its Audit Committee, appointed BDO Canada LLP as the Company’s auditor.





The Company has repurchased approximately 7 million shares, year-to-date, through the normal course issuer bid program and share purchase agreements at an average price of C$0.54 per share1.





Quarterly EPS of $0.02 vs $0.00 in Q3 2024. The Company ended the second quarter with total assets of $111.8 million, including $8.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, and a $23.1 million carbon credit inventory.





(in thousands of United States Dollars) September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Total assets $ 111,751 $ 112,068 Total liabilities 8,863 9,059 Total shareholders’ equity 102,888 103,008 Breakdown of key assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,987 $ 14,799 Carbon credit inventory 23,085 25,633 Current investment in carbon credit projects 11,385 8,816 Rwanda Revenue Share Asset 1,841 - Non-current investment in carbon credit projects 65,205 61,068



Rwanda Cookstoves Project

During the three months ended September 30, 2025, an unrealized gain of $11,831,994 was recognized on the project, driven primarily by an increase in the number of carbon credits expected under VM0050 (vs. original expectations) and higher anticipated carbon credit pricing.

As previously disclosed, the DelAgua Group (“DelAgua”), project developer for the Rwanda Cookstoves project, had been progressing the migration of the project to Verra’s latest methodological standard, “VM0050, Energy Efficiency and Fuel-Switch Measures in Cookstoves, v1.0”.

In September 2025, Verra approved and publicly filed DelAgua’s application to migrate the Company’s Rwanda Cookstoves project to the CORSIA-compliant methodology, VM0050, enhancing alignment with key carbon compliance program standards. Following the requantification, the Company’s Rwanda Cookstoves project, including all previously issued credits held in inventory and those subject to the revenue share arrangement, will be migrated to the new CORSIA-compliant methodology. The Company applied the approved methodology to its inventory balance as at September 30, 2025.

Vietnam Household Devices Project

The Company and local project partner, Sustainability Investment Promotion and Development Joint Stock Company (“SIPCO”), are currently coordinating the adoption of Verra’s newest VM0050 methodology to the cookstove component of the project.

The Vietnam Household Devices project has now entered Phase 2, where BCCPC has the option to purchase all future carbon credits generated by the project, on a yearly basis for $5 per carbon credit. To date, the Company has received aggregate cash proceeds of ~$36.3 million from the sale of Vietnam carbon credits, fully returning 100% of its capital investment as well as generating a cash gain of approximately $15.5 million.

India Afforestation, Reforestation, and Revegetation (ARR) Project

The Company, through BCCPC, has expanded its contractual optionality on the India ARR project, increasing total expansion opportunities to 20 million trees. Each of the two options allows BCCPC to expand the project by funding the planting of 10 million additional trees (a combined total of 20 million additional trees) and to acquire all associated carbon credits on substantially similar economic terms as the initial project. The expansion options remain exercisable over the full 20-year duration of the current project life. The project expansion options are in addition to, and a further strengthening of, BCCPC’s existing right of first refusal relating to any extension or expansion of the current project initiated by the Company’s project development partner, Value Network Ventures Pte. Ltd.

Subsequent to quarter end, the India ARR project received comments from carbon credit registry Verra regarding its validation submission. This is consistent with the Company’s anticipated timelines with the registry.

Appointment of BDO Canada LLP

The Company had previously indicated it had begun a process to identify a new auditor for the 2025 fiscal year. Following a comprehensive evaluation of numerous potential new audit partners, the Company has elected to move forward with the appointment of BDO Canada LLP. “This engagement underscores the Company’s ongoing dedication to best-in-class corporate governance standards, and we are excited to collaborate with an audit firm possessing deep industry expertise and focus on environmental markets,” said Kwesi Marshall, CFO of Base Carbon.

About Base Carbon

Base Carbon is a financier of projects involved primarily in the global voluntary carbon markets. We endeavor to be the preferred carbon project partner in providing capital and management resources to carbon removal and abatement projects globally and, where appropriate, will utilize technologies within the evolving environmental industries to enhance efficiencies, commercial credibility, and trading transparency. For more information, please visit www.basecarbon.com .

1 Average purchase price of US$0.38 per share using the Bank of Canada daily exchange rate on October 31st, 2025