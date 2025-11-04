Tenaya Therapeutics Announces New Clinical Data for TN-201 Gene Therapy will be Featured in Late-Breaking Presentation at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2025

Oral Presentation on Saturday to Highlight Interim Safety and Efficacy Results from the MyPEAK™-1 Phase 1b/2a Clinical Trial in Adults with MYBPC3-Associated Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Second Late-Breaking Presentation on Sunday to Showcase Results of Cellular Reprogramming Gene Therapy Treatment in Pig Model of Ischemic Heart Failure

Tenaya Management to Host Webcast Conference Call on Monday, November 10, 2025, to Review MyPEAK-1 Data

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to discover, develop and deliver potentially curative therapies that address the underlying causes of heart disease, announced two late-breaking oral presentations at the American Heart Association (AHA) 2025 Scientific Sessions taking place November 7-10, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The AHA presentation of new TN-201 clinical data will include interim safety and efficacy results from dose cohorts 1 and 2 in the MyPEAK-1 Phase 1b/2a clinical trial of TN-201. TN-201 is being developed for the potential treatment of myosin-binding protein C3 (MYBPC3)-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), a condition caused by insufficient levels of myosin-binding protein C (MyBP-C).

Details of the TN-201 clinical data presentation are as follows:

Abstract Title: TN-201, an Investigational MYBPC3 Gene Replacement Therapy: Interim Clinical Data from MyPEAK-1, a Phase Ib/2a Study Evaluating Safety and Early Efficacy of TN-201 in Adult Patients with MYBPC3-Associated Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Session Type: Late-Breaking Science: Main Event (Oral Presentation)

Session Title: Forgotten No More: The Current Belle of the Ball? Breakthrough Evolutions in Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Presenting Author: Milind Y Desai, M.D., MBA, director of the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Center at Cleveland Clinic and vice chair of Cleveland Clinic’s Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute

Presentation Date & Time: Saturday, November 8, 2025, from 10:25 am – 10:35 am CT

Tenaya will also present results from a preclinical study of its cellular reprogramming treatment in a pig model of ischemic heart failure. The goal of reprogramming gene therapy is to improve heart function following ischemic injury through cardiac cell regeneration. Details for this late-breaking presentation are below:

Abstract Title: First Demonstration of Significant and Durable Improvement of Cardiac Function in Pig Model of Ischemic Heart Failure with Direct Reprogramming Delivered Precisely to Infarct Border via Guided Intramyocardial Injection Catheter

Session Type: Late-Breaking Basic Science (Oral Presentation)

Session Title: Next-Generation Therapies for Ischemic Heart Repair: From Cells to Imaging

Presenting Author: Kathy Ivey, Senior Vice President of Research, Tenaya Therapeutics

Presentation Date & Time: Sunday, November 9, 2025, from 8:00 am – 8:10 am CT

Copies of the presentations at AHA Scientific Sessions 2025 will be available in the “Our Science” and “Investors” sections of the company’s website following each late-breaking session.

Conference Call and Webcast

Tenaya management will host a conference call on Monday, November 10, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET/5:00 a.m. PT to discuss the TN-201 data being presented at the upcoming American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2025. Investors and analysts are invited to participate by joining the webcast. The webcast can be accessed from the investor section of the Tenaya website at www.tenayathera.com.



About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to a bold mission: to discover, develop and deliver potentially curative therapies that address the underlying drivers of heart disease. Tenaya’s pipeline includes clinical-stage candidates TN-201, a gene therapy for MYBPC3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and TN-401, a gene therapy for PKP2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy (ARVC). Tenaya has employed a suite of integrated internal capabilities, including modality agnostic target validation, capsid engineering and manufacturing, to generate a portfolio of novel medicines based on genetic insights, including TN-301, a clinical-stage small molecule HDAC6 inhibitor for the potential treatment of heart failure and related cardio/muscular disease, and multiple early-stage programs in preclinical development aimed at the treatment of both rare genetic disorders and more prevalent heart conditions. For more information, visit www.tenayatherapeutics.com .

