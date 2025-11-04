Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. Reports its Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Irvine, CA, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc., (the “Company”) (OTCQB: PFHO) today filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) its quarterly report on Form 10-Q announcing its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Results

The Company reported total revenues of $1,586,984 for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to $1,500,837 for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

The Company reported income from operations of $205,037 for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to income from operations of $151,577 for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

The Company realized net income of $223,002 or $0.02 per weighted average share outstanding, basic and diluted, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to net income of $174,863 or $0.01 per weighted average share outstanding, basic and diluted, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $809,710 and $107,110 during the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, an increase of $702,600.

Net cash used in investing activities was $665,443 during the nine months ended September 30, 2025, and $183,644 during the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The change in net cash used in investing activities was due to increased investment in US Treasury Bills during the first nine months of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.

Net cash used in financing activities was $36,055 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, whereas net cash provided by financing activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $70,610. The change in net cash used in financing activities from period to period was due primarily to the Company’s insurance financing agreement entered into during fiscal year 2024, which matured early in fiscal year 2025.

The Company’s balance of cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 were $2,178,688 and $2,070,476, respectively.

To better understand the Company’s third quarter 2025 financial results, readers should review the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 4, 2025.

About Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc.

The Company specializes in workers’ compensation cost containment. The Company’s business objective is to deliver value to its customers that reduces their workers’ compensation related medical claims expense in a manner that will assure that injured employees receive high quality healthcare that allows them to recover from injury and return to gainful employment without undue delay. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the Company provides a range of effective workers’ compensation cost containment services, including but not limited to Health Care Organizations, Medical Provider Networks, medical case management, utilization review, medical bill review, workers’ compensation carve-outs and Medicare set-aside services. The Company offers its services as a bundled solution, as standalone services, or as add-on services.

“Safe Harbor” Statement: Statements included in this press release, other than statements or characterizations of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current judgment, expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions about future events. While management believes these assumptions are reasonable, such statements are not guarantees of future results and involve certain risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in any forward-looking statement due to a variety of factors. Additional information regarding these factors is contained in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including without limitation, its annual reports on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

To view the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, filed with the SEC, and the Company’s annual, quarterly and current reports and other information the Company files with or furnishes to the SEC go to: http://www.sec.gov. You may also view the Company’s annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q on its website at http://www.pacifichealthcareorganization.com.