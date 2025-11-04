Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Announces the Passing of C.W. “Bill” Russell

DALLAS, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (the “Partnership”) (NASDAQ-DMLP) mourns the passing of C.W. “Bill” Russell, a dedicated member of our Board of Managers and Advisory Committee since 2004, and Chairman of the Audit Committee.

Bill’s distinguished career in energy taxation, including his leadership at KPMG where he served as National Director, Technical Tax Services – Energy and Chairman of the KMPG International Petroleum Group, brought invaluable expertise to the Partnership. His experience, guidance, and close friendships with fellow board members helped shape Dorchester Minerals for over two decades.

We extend our sincere condolences to his family and all who had the privilege of knowing him.

The Board of Managers has appointed Allen D. Lassiter, another long-time Independent Manager, as the new Chairman of the Audit Committee and anticipates appointing a new Independent Manager before year-end.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. is a Dallas based owner of producing and non-producing oil and natural gas mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, and net profits interests located in 28 states. Its common units trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol DMLP.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Portions of this document may constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined by federal law. Such statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Examples of such uncertainties and risk factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the price or demand for oil and natural gas, changes in the operations on or development of the Partnership’s properties, changes in economic and industry conditions and changes in regulatory requirements (including changes in environmental requirements) and the Partnership’s financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations. These and other factors are set forth in the Partnership's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





Contact: Bradley J. Ehrman (214) 559-0300



