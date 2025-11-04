FISERV ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Fiserv, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Fiserv (FI) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Fiserv, Inc. (“Fiserv” or the “Company”) (NYSE:FI) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Fiserv securities between July 23, 2025 and October 29, 2025 , both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Allegation Details:

The Class Action alleges that, during the Class Period, Defendants made misleading statements and omissions regarding the Company’s initiatives and projects. In July 2025, Fiserv revised its 2025 guidance. Fiserv told the market that its guidance changes were based on a review, termed a “re-underwrit[ing],” of the Company’s new initiatives and products. The Company told investors that although certain of those initiatives and projects were delayed, they were fundamentally sound.





Unbeknownst to investors, Fiserv’s representations to the market in July 2025 were false and misleading. As Fiserv would later admit in October 2025, the Company’s 2025 guidance disclosed in July 2025 was based on “assumptions . . . which would have been objectively difficult to achieve even with the right investment and strong execution.”





Defendants’ materially false and misleading statements during the Class Period resulted in members of the Class purchasing or otherwise acquiring the Company’s securities at artificially inflated prices, thus causing damages when the truth was revealed.





Next Steps:

