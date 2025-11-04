uniQure N.V. INVESTIGATION: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation Into Potential Securities Fraud on behalf of Investors (QURE)

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against uniQure N.V. (“uniQure” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:QURE). The investigation concerns whether the Company and/or members of its senior management may have violated federal securities laws or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

[LEARN MORE ABOUT THE INVESTIGATION]

What Happened?

On November 3, 2025, uniQure disclosed that the Company “believes that the FDA currently no longer agrees that data from the Phase I/II studies of AMT-130 in comparison to an external control, as per the prespecified protocols and statistical analysis plans shared with the FDA in advance of the analyses, may be adequate to provide the primary evidence in support of a BLA submission.” The Company added, “Consequently, the timing of the BLA submission for AMT-130 is now unclear.” On this news, the price of uniQure shares declined by $33.40 per share, or approximately 49.33%, from 67.69 per share on October 31, 2025 to close at $34.29 on November 3, 2025.

What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired uniQure securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

[ FREE CLASS ACTION PLAYBOOK FOR SMART INVESTORS]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.