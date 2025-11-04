Pennant Acquires Senior Living Communities in Idaho and Wisconsin

EAGLE, Idaho, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG), the parent company of the Pennant group of affiliated home health, hospice, home care and senior living companies, announces two significant acquisitions that strengthen its presences in key markets.

Effective November 1, 2025, Pennant acquired the operations and real property of a 55-bed assisted living community in Lewiston, Idaho. This community, now known as Twin Rivers Senior Living, reinforces Pennant’s strategic commitment to expanding high-quality senior care services across the Mountain West.

In addition, effective today, November 4th, Pennant completed the acquisition of the real property for Honey Creek Heights Senior Living in West Allis, Wisconsin. This follows its earlier operational acquisition on January 1, 2025. This community adds 135 assisted living beds to Pennant’s growing Midwest portfolio.

“These acquisitions reflect our disciplined growth strategy and our dedication to delivering exceptional care,” said Brent Guerisoli, Chief Executive Officer of Pennant. “Twin Rivers bolsters our home-state presence, while Honey Creek Heights expands our footprint in Wisconsin. The real estate transactions underscore our disciplined approach to capital deployment and value creation. By leveraging favorable market conditions, we secured attractively priced real estate that expands our senior living portfolio.”

“As we strengthen our presence in Idaho and Wisconsin, we are excited to bring our expertise and commitment to excellence to the residents,” added Andrew Rider, President of Pinnacle Senior Living LLC, Pennant’s senior living subsidiary. “These transactions align with our long-term strategy to grow in markets where we can leverage our local leadership and operational expertise to make a meaningful impact on the lives of our new residents and staff. In addition, our affiliated home health and hospice providers are positioned to serve both communities, supporting our vision of building integrated continuums of care across the country.”

Pennant will continue to work closely with residents, families, and staff to deliver life-changing services for these communities.

About Pennant:

The Pennant Group, Inc. is a holding company of independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services through home health and hospice agencies and senior living communities located throughout Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Each of these businesses is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. References herein to the consolidated "company" and "its" assets and activities, as well as the use of the terms "we," "us," "its" and similar verbiage, are not meant to imply that The Pennant Group, Inc. has direct operating assets, employees or revenue, or that any of the home health and hospice businesses, senior living communities or the Service Center are operated by the same entity. More information about Pennant is available at www.pennantgroup.com.