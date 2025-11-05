Habitat for Humanity Canada Responds to Federal Budget 2025 with Calls for Clear Commitment to Affordable Homeownership

OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Habitat for Humanity Canada welcomes the federal government’s continued investments in housing in Budget 2025, but urges Ottawa to quickly share how these measures will meet Canadians’ aspirations to own a home. The organization looks forward to seeing a Build Canada Homes investment strategy and stresses the importance of including non-market homeownership as an explicit priority.

“Homeownership remains a strong aspiration for Canadians, and is a vital contributor to Canada’s economy,” says Pedro Barata, President & CEO at Habitat for Humanity Canada. “Without targeted federal support we risk denying Canadians a fair chance at owning their home.”

Habitat for Humanity Canada also welcomes the restatement of the federal commitment to a GST rebate on homes under $1 million for first-time buyers and encourages Parliamentarians to pass and implement the measure quickly. GST relief will help Habitat free up critical funds and allow them to build more homes: Since 2017, local Habitat for Humanity organizations have paid over $20 million in GST, a tax they often absorb to keep costs low for families.

Habitat is already a trusted delivery partner of the federal government through the Affordable Housing Fund, and with the right support is ready to work with Build Canada Homes to unlock a shovel-ready pipeline of new homes purpose-built for thousands more families to own.

“We’re ready to help the federal government, through Build Canada Homes, meet its goals of speed, scale, sustainability and affordability in its response to Canadians’ housing needs,” says Barata.

Habitat's model

Through its unique national Affordable Homeownership Program, Habitat for Humanity empowers eligible families living with low-to-moderate income to purchase a home at fair market value. Financed with no down payment and a geared-to-income mortgage, families gain the opportunity to own a safe, affordable home that meets their needs.

Habitat’s impact

Habitat’s model produces significant social and economic benefits: After moving into their Habitat home, households’ incomes increase 28% more than similar renters. Health, employment and education outcomes improve, and households’ increased productivity leads to an additional $35 million in annual economic uplift over renting.

About Habitat for Humanity Canada

Founded in 1985, Habitat for Humanity Canada is a national charity comprised of local Habitat organizations working in every province and the North. Through innovative home construction, repair, and financing, skills training and advocacy, we bring people together to build homes, communities and hope. Habitat for Humanity Canada is a member of Habitat for Humanity International, a leading global non-profit working in more than 70 countries. To learn more, visit habitat.ca and follow @HabitatCanada.

For more information:

Jennifer Fowler

Director, Communications

Habitat for Humanity Canada

Jfowler@habitat.ca

(437) 317-8581

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ce108740-0b48-4238-b9e9-c00deba7c598