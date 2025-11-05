RPX Enterprises and Xyngular Introduce XMD Wellness, a New Approach to Weight Loss and Wellness

New clinician-guided program blends medical science, microdosing, and 24/7 support to make advanced weight loss and wellness accessible nationwide.





XMD Wellness Logo

MINERAL WELLS, Texas, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For too long, women have been told to “just deal with it.” Exhaustion, anxiety, and weight gain have often been dismissed as part of aging. XMD Wellness, a new program from Xyngular led by RPX Enterprises, the company’s top independent distributor, aims to change that by combining advanced medical science with holistic wellness care designed to address the root causes of weight gain, low energy, and metabolic imbalance.

Launching November 4, XMD Wellness delivers personalized programs that include semaglutide, tirzepatide (available in both generic and name-brand forms), and clinician-guided microdosing options. Each plan is supervised by certified providers across all 50 states and supported by 24/7 patient care, giving women and men nationwide access to safe, effective, and personalized wellness solutions.

“We’re harnessing modern medical science to empower people to take control of their health like never before,” said Robin Packard, founder of RPX Enterprises and Xyngular’s #1 distributor worldwide. With dual degrees in Biology and Medical Technology and more than 15 years of clinical laboratory experience, Packard added, “Our goal is to make advanced wellness accessible, supervised, and personalized for everyone seeking meaningful change in their health journey.”

Comprehensive, Clinician-Guided Wellness

XMD Wellness takes a medically guided approach to weight management and overall wellness. Supported by a nationwide network of more than 20,000 licensed providers, each participant receives individualized care and ongoing medical oversight. This ensures safe, measurable progress, while participants have access to 24/7 patient support for guidance, questions, or motivation.

All prescriptions are filled through 503A-certified compounding pharmacies operating under strict FDA-regulated safety and quality standards. This combination of telehealth convenience, clinical supervision, and high-quality medications gives participants confidence in their wellness plan while maintaining a safe and professional framework.

Key Features and Benefits

Nationwide Physician Network: Over 20,000 certified providers offer one-on-one medical guidance in all 50 states. Every plan is clinician-supervised, ensuring participants receive expert attention throughout their journey.

24/7 Support: Patients benefit from around-the-clock access to care and coaching, making it easier to address questions and adjust plans whenever necessary.

Advanced Weight-Loss Medications: XMD Wellness offers access to science-backed medications including semaglutide (GLP-1 agonist) and tirzepatide (dual GLP-1/GIP agonist). Clinical studies show semaglutide may help patients lose approximately 15% of body weight on average, while tirzepatide has demonstrated over 20% weight reduction in trials. Programs include full-dose and microdose protocols, allowing individualized treatment plans for optimal results.

Microdosing Options: Participants can opt for a gentler, clinician-guided microdosing program, which uses lower doses of peptides to target outcomes such as metabolic health, mental clarity, blood sugar balance, or energy optimization. This innovative approach allows for gradual, sustainable results with minimized side effects.

Transparency and Affordability: Plans start at approximately $179 per month, depending on treatment and state availability. Pricing includes medication, telehealth consultations, ongoing check-ins, and necessary lab work—without hidden fees or dosage upcharges. Participants have full clarity on costs, creating a stress-free experience.

“We’ve stepped into precision wellness with XMD to provide real medical solutions that get results,” said Packard. “My goal has always been to help people feel healthier and happier—and then share those positive changes with others.”

A Holistic Wellness Experience

XMD Wellness complements Xyngular’s popular natural supplement systems with clinically proven therapies, bridging the gap between nutraceuticals and medical-grade treatments. Participants receive personalized plans integrating nutrition, lifestyle guidance, and prescription therapeutics, creating a balanced, sustainable approach to health.

All prescription medications, including semaglutide and tirzepatide, are provided only after evaluation by a licensed healthcare provider. Partner pharmacies, licensed under 503A, prepare each prescription to order according to FDA-regulated compounding standards, ensuring purity, potency, and safety.

Continuous clinical support monitors each participant’s progress, adjusting doses as needed, and addressing questions, side effects, or concerns. This integrated approach ensures that participants achieve results safely, with ongoing guidance from medical professionals at every step.

The Science Behind XMD Wellness

XMD Wellness combines cutting-edge scientific research with practical lifestyle strategies. Semaglutide and tirzepatide, both clinically proven GLP-1 and GLP-1/GIP agonists, are designed to regulate appetite, improve metabolic function, and support sustainable weight loss. The optional microdosing program leverages peptides to improve energy, mental clarity, and metabolic balance while minimizing risks of side effects.

By blending precision medicine with holistic wellness, XMD Wellness creates a program that is accessible, flexible, and highly personalized. Participants can adjust protocols under supervision, ensuring each individual meets their unique wellness goals.

Launching November 4 – Join the Waitlist

The official launch of XMD Wellness is November 4, 2025. Those interested in joining the program can contact RPX Enterprises to be added to the waitlist.

With obesity and metabolic health challenges on the rise, XMD Wellness provides a timely, evidence-based solution. The combination of innovative therapies, telehealth accessibility, and personalized clinical oversight positions XMD Wellness as a next-generation wellness program that sets a new standard in the health and weight-management sector.

About RPX Enterprises

RPX Enterprises is an independent distributorship owned by Robin Packard, the #1 global distributor for Xyngular. Based in Mineral Wells, Texas, RPX Enterprises specializes in promoting evidence-based wellness and weight-management programs. Robin Packard holds dual degrees in Biology and Medical Technology and has over 15 years of clinical laboratory experience. Her expertise bridges medical precision with practical wellness solutions.

Robin and her team have helped thousands achieve healthier lifestyles through personalized coaching, community support, and now, precision-guided medical programs like XMD Wellness. The launch represents RPX Enterprises’ continued commitment to bringing science-backed health innovations to people nationwide.

Official Website / Source: https://xmdwellness.com/en/rpackard

Media Contact:

RPX Enterprises

Attn: Robin Packard, Founder

Email: hello@robinpackard.com

Phone: (620) 886-0947

Location: Mineral Wells, TX

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ff7475a3-2c30-48f7-b3f3-1348aac1087e