Alvotech INVESTIGATION: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation Into Potential Securities Fraud on behalf of Investors (ALVO)

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Alvotech (“Alvotech” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ALVO). The investigation concerns whether the Company may have violated federal securities laws or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

What Happened?

On November 3, 2025, the Company received a complete response letter (“CRL”) from the FDA for its biologics license application for AVT05. The CRL relates to a failed facility inspection which occurred in July 2025. On this news, the price of Alvotech shares declined by $2.62 per share, or approximately 34.25%, from $7.65 per share on October 31, 2025 to close at $5.03 on November 3, 2025.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.