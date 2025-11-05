Beyond Meat, Inc. INVESTIGATION: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation Into Potential Securities Fraud on behalf of Investors (BYND)

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Beyond Meat, Inc. (“Beyond Meat” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:BYND). The investigation concerns whether the Company may have violated federal securities laws or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

[LEARN MORE ABOUT THE INVESTIGATION]

What Happened?

On October 24, 2025, Beyond Meat announced that it “expects to record a non-cash impairment charge for the three months ended September 27, 2025, related to certain of its long-lived assets,” which it “expected to be material.” On this news, the price of Beyond Meat shares declined by $0.65 per share, or approximately 22.89%, from $ 2.84 per share on October 23, 2025 to close at $2.19 on October 24, 2025.

Then, on November 3, 2025, the company delayed its earnings announcement for 3Q 25 as it needed more time to complete the impairment review. On this news, the price of Beyond Meat shares declined by $0.27 per share, or approximately 16.27%, from $1.66 per share on October 31, 2025 to close at $1.39 on November 3, 2025.

What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Beyond Meat securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

[ FREE CLASS ACTION PLAYBOOK FOR SMART INVESTORS]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.