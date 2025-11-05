Neupril Addresses Widespread Folate Deficiency with Clinically Active L-Methylfolate Formula

Casper, WY, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With research showing that up to 60% of individuals carry MTHFR gene variants that may reduce the body’s ability to convert folic acid into active folate, Neupril introduces a clinically active L-Methylfolate formula designed to help address this nutritional challenge. The formulation provides a bioavailable form of folate that the body can utilize directly, supporting pathways related to mood, energy, and cognitive health. Neupril’s approach combines evidence-based formulation practices with a focus on integrity, transparency, and public education in the supplement industry.





“Many people are unaware that folate metabolism varies widely due to genetics,” said Dr. Neeta Jain, MD, Pediatrician at Neupril. “Neupril was developed to make active folate more accessible and to promote understanding of how nutrient forms affect overall wellness.”

Understanding a Common Health Challenge

Folate, a B-vitamin essential for DNA synthesis and neurotransmitter production, plays a key role in supporting mental and physical function. Individuals with certain MTHFR gene variants may have reduced capacity to convert synthetic folic acid into L-Methylfolate, the body’s usable form.

Neupril’s formula includes L-Methylfolate and Methyl-B12, both bioactive nutrients that directly support the methylation cycle, which is involved in maintaining healthy neurotransmitter balance, energy metabolism, and cellular health.

Addressing Modern Nutritional Gaps

Modern dietary patterns and genetic factors contribute to nutrient deficiencies, including folate. Neupril’s products are formulated to help bridge this gap and are vegan-friendly, non-GMO, and third-party tested for purity and potency.

Neupril encourages consistent, evidence-informed supplementation and provides transparent information on its formulation and quality standards. The company continues to collect user feedback to guide future product development and educational initiatives.

Commitment to Transparency and Quality

Neupril’s products are developed and produced in FDA-registered, cGMP-certified facilities in the United States. Every batch undergoes third-party testing to confirm purity, potency, and safety, ensuring that each product meets clinical-grade standards. Tests verify that Neupril supplements are free from heavy metals, microbial contamination, and synthetic fillers.

Each Neupril formula is also dairy-free, gluten-free, and vegan-friendly, providing clean, inclusive options suitable for a variety of dietary needs. This commitment to transparent ingredient sourcing and rigorous testing reflects the company’s goal of offering safe, trustworthy supplements that align with the highest standards in the industry.

The company’s 90-day money-back guarantee further underscores its confidence in product quality and customer satisfaction. By maintaining full transparency about sourcing, testing, and formulation, Neupril provides customers with a clear understanding of what they are taking and why it matters.

“Our goal is to provide clear, reliable information about methylation and nutrient metabolism,” added Dr. Jain. “We aim to help individuals make informed choices about supplementation through accessible education and transparent practices.”

The Research Context

More than 40,000 scientific publications have examined the biological roles of folate and its active forms. Studies suggest that L-Methylfolate supports healthy neurotransmitter function and contributes to balanced mood, focus, and cognition when dietary folate intake is insufficient.

Neupril’s formulation is grounded in this research base and reflects current understanding of bioactive B-vitamin metabolism.

Educating Consumers and Advancing Industry Standards

Neupril’s ongoing educational efforts focus on raising awareness of methylation, genetic variation, and nutrient bioavailability. The company promotes informed consumer choices and responsible supplement use through transparent communication and continued engagement with emerging nutritional science.

Neupril Kids

To extend its mission of accessible, science-based nutrition to families, Neupril also has Neupril Kids—a parent-developed, research-informed formula designed to help children meet their daily folate needs. The liquid format provides a simple, child-friendly way to support healthy development with nutrients their bodies can readily absorb.

Neupril Kids features pure L-Methylfolate and Methyl-B12, the active forms of folate and vitamin B12 that do not require conversion by the body. These nutrients play key roles in methylation, DNA maintenance, and general growth support. The formulation is designed with children’s unique nutritional requirements in mind — gentle, bioavailable, and MTHFR-friendly.

Each ingredient is carefully selected to align with Neupril’s broader commitment to transparency, safety, and scientific integrity.

For more information about Neupril, visit http://neupril.com.





About Neupril

Based in Casper, Wyoming, Neupril is a U.S.-based supplement company specializing in formulations that support mental clarity, focus, and emotional balance. Its products utilize bioactive nutrient forms such as L-Methylfolate and Methyl-B12, developed for individuals seeking effective folate metabolism support. All Neupril products are third-party tested, produced in FDA-registered, cGMP-certified facilities, and covered by a 90-day satisfaction policy. Neupril’s mission is to advance science-based education and transparency in the nutritional supplement field.





