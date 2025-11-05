Hypnosis Training Canada Announces New Facility Opening, Focused on Transforming Lives and Careers

BURLINGTON, Ontario, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hypnosis Training Canada Opens New Facility to Empower Students with Real-World Transformation

Real Results, Real Change



For over a decade, Hypnosis Training Canada has helped individuals transform their careers and personal lives through practical, hands-on hypnosis and NLP training. Graduates of the program have gone on to achieve remarkable success, using the skills they learned to enhance their leadership, communication, and personal growth.

Rachel Moore, a Health and Safety Lead in Canada’s nuclear industry, shares how the training has helped her advance her career: "Hypnosis and NLP helped me land a promotion and step into leadership, where I now facilitate team building and seminars. This training has been life-changing, both personally and professionally."

JP Gural, CEO of Samsara Fields Organics, also credits the training for his career success: "Hypnosis and NLP have made me a more organized entrepreneur and leader. I now make confident business decisions and navigate client relationships strategically."

A Learning Experience Designed for Success



The new facility, inspired by the Art Gallery of Burlington, offers a tranquil and supportive environment that fosters deep learning and growth. The space is equipped with modern amenities and training spaces designed to enhance the student experience, ensuring that all attendees can develop their skills in a comfortable, immersive environment.

“Our training is designed for real-world results. Whether you are a coach, counselor, therapist, or simply someone looking for personal growth, hypnosis and NLP provide powerful tools to help you unlock your potential,” said Robbie Spier Miller, Director & CEO of Hypnosis Training Canada. “At Hypnosis Training Canada, our focus is on building practical skills, confidence, and professional relationships to help students create lasting change.”

Growing Recognition in the Hypnosis and NLP Community



Hypnosis Training Canada has received significant recognition for its excellence in education, including multiple Burlington Post Reader's Choice Awards. The school has been voted the best in categories such as "Best Adult Education," "Best Business/Career Training & Development," and "Best Learning Centre." These accolades reflect the organization’s commitment to offering high-quality education and its growing influence in the field.

A Proven Track Record of Success





The success stories of alumni highlight the practical benefits of hypnosis and NLP. Students from diverse industries, including business, coaching, and wellness, have achieved incredible personal and professional growth, proving that these tools can unlock new levels of success.

Hypnosis and NLP are not just for those aspiring to become hypnotists—they are essential skills for anyone who works with people. From improving communication and leadership to enhancing goal-setting abilities, hypnosis and NLP offer life-changing tools for anyone looking to make a meaningful impact in their career or personal life.

About Hypnosis Training Canada



Hypnosis Training Canada is a premier provider of professional hypnosis and NLP training, offering both online and in-person programs to students across Canada and internationally. Founded by Robbie Spier Miller, a lifetime achievement award winner from the National Guild of Hypnotists, the organization has built a reputation for delivering high-quality education in a supportive, collaborative learning environment. Hypnosis Training Canada’s programs are designed for anyone interested in enhancing personal growth or starting a career in hypnosis.

For more information, visit www.hypnosistrainingcanada.com .

