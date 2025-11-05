The new shares subscribed for in Aspocomp Group Plc’s Directed Share Issue have been admitted to trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd’ main list today, November 5, 2025



Aspocomp Group Plc, Stock Exchange Release, November 5, 2025 at 8:00 a.m.



A total of 673,682 new shares subscribed for in Aspocomp’s Directed Share Issue (stock exchange release on October 30, 2025) have been admitted to trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd’s main list today, November 5, 2025. Trading code is ACG1V.



The new shares will confer equal rights to the company’s existing shares from the date of registration.



After the registration of the new shares, the total number of shares in the company is 7,522,922 shares.





For further information, please contact Manu Skyttä, President and CEO,

tel. +358 20 775 6860, manu.skytta(at)aspocomp.com.



ASPOCOMP GROUP PLC



Manu Skyttä

President and CEO





Aspocomp – heart of your technology



A printed circuit board (PCB) is used for electrical interconnection and as a component assembly platform in electronic devices. Aspocomp provides PCB technology design, testing and logistics services over the entire lifecycle of a product. The company’s own production and extensive international partner network guarantee cost-effectiveness and reliable deliveries.



Aspocomp’s customers are companies that design and manufacture telecommunication systems and equipment, automotive and industrial electronics, and systems for testing semiconductor components for security technology. The company has customers around the world and most of its net sales are generated by exports.



Aspocomp is headquartered in Espoo and its plant is in Oulu, one of Finland’s major technology hubs.



www.aspocomp.com