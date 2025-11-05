Stolt-Nielsen Limited Announces Completion of the Acquisition of Suttons International Holdings Limited

LONDON, November 5, 2025 – Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) announces that it has acquired the ISO tank operator Suttons International Holdings Limited (Suttons), and that Suttons is now a 100% owned subsidiary of Stolt-Nielsen Limited.

The acquisition of Suttons adds over 11,000 ISO tank containers to our fleet and broadens our product offering. This enhances Stolt-Nielsen’s position as a leading liquid logistics provider and is aligned with our strategy to leverage Stolt Tank Containers’ (STC) global platform. With an expanded fleet and a more comprehensive service offering, customers will benefit from greater efficiency, reliability, and flexibility across their supply chains.

STC is a leading global ISO tank operator, delivering to more than 100 countries. Suttons is a UK-headquartered ISO tank operator providing international end-to-end solutions to its customers. The combination of STC’s global network and fleet with Suttons’ specialist capabilities creates a stronger platform to serve customers worldwide with safe, high-quality, and sustainable logistics solutions.

Hans Augusteijn, President of STC commented: “Bringing Suttons into Stolt-Nielsen supports our strategy to scale our business, expand our fleet, strengthen our global market presence and provide broader coverage, benefitting customers across the globe.”

John Sutton, Chief Executive Officer of Suttons, added: “After many decades as a family business, this step secures the next chapter of growth for Suttons. Bringing together two organisations with complementary service offerings creates an enhanced global platform and increased market reach, while our shared legacy and values remain at the heart of the combined business.”

For additional information please contact:

Hans Augusteijn

President, Stolt Tank Containers

h.augusteijn@stolt.com

Jens F. Grüner-Hegge

Chief Financial Officer

j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com

T: +44 207 611 8960

About Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Stolt-Nielsen (SNL or the ‘Company’) is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in logistics, distribution and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk-liquid and chemicals logistics businesses – Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers – Stolt Sea Farm and various investments. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs: SNI).

About Suttons International Holdings Limited

Suttons International Holdings Limited is a private limited company registered in England, with company number 14133130. Suttons is a UK-headquartered ISO tank operator providing international end-to-end solutions to its customers.



