LIfT BioSciences to present preclinical data on its first-in-class Immunomodulatory Alpha Neutrophils at the 40th Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer

London, 5 November 2025– LIfT BioSciences, (‘LIfT’ or ‘the Company’), a rapidly emerging biotech and the global leader in neutrophil immunotherapies, today announces that preclinical data demonstrating the potential of its first-in-class Immunomodulatory Alpha Neutrophils (IMANs) to restore innate immune competence and remodel the tumour microenvironment (TME) in support of anti-tumor immunity, will be presented in a poster at the 40th Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer being held from 5-9 November in National Harbor, Maryland.

Key data highlights

IMANs exhibited physiological biodistribution, safety and consistent tumor infiltration in vivo, resulting in recruitment of T and NK cells

In preclinical tumor models, IMANs enhanced effector cell recruitment, resulting in increased tumor cell death. Additionally, they synergised with CAR-T cells to enhance tumor clearance in models of treatment-resistant cervical and pancreatic cancers

Overall, IMANs exhibited robust, antigen-independent cytotoxicity across multiple tumor types, demonstrating potential to target antigen escape variants that drive metastatic progression in cancer





Poster information

Title: IMANs: A transformative allogeneic neutrophil cell therapy for rejuvenating innate immunity and overcoming treatment resistance in solid tumours

Presenter: Aoife M McGinley

Date and time: 7 November 2025, 17:35-19:00 ET

Abstract number: 645

Alex Blyth, Chief Executive Officer of LIfT BioSciences, commented: “Being selected to present our latest data underscores growing recognition of our IMAN platform’s potential to transform immuno-oncology. Our findings highlight how our first-in-class IMANs can restore innate immune competence and drive adaptive immune activation in solid tumors. With scalable, off-the-shelf manufacturing and a lower cost profile than many current cell therapies, IMANs have the potential to deliver broad clinical impact across oncology and immune-mediated diseases.”

About LIfT BioSciences

LIfT BioSciences is a UK and Ireland-based biotech pioneering a first-in-class allogeneic alpha neutrophil immunotherapy that overcomes treatment resistance in solid tumours by restoring immune competence. Its Immuno-Modulatory Alpha Neutrophils (IMANs) recognise and destroy cancer cells through advanced threat pattern recognition in a non-antigen-specific manner. Clinical studies show that this class of neutrophils can prevent tumour escape—responsible for over 90% of cancer-related deaths—by delivering a durable, total immune response and lasting immunity.

LIfT’s patented N-LIfT platform is derived from exceptional donor stem cells cultured in a proprietary enhancement media, enabling scalable and potent cell production. The company is also advancing iPSC technology and genetic engineering to create next-generation IMAN therapies with pharma partners to achieve cost-effective, long-term remission for cancer patients and beyond. LIfT is currently completing its 2nd close on its Series A round. See www.LIfTBiosciences.com

