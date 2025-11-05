Ignitis Group’s financial calendar 2026

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) announces its financial calendar for 2026, including the dates of the General Meetings of Shareholders:

25 February 2026: (i) Integrated Annual Report 2025 assessed by auditors with limited assurance report on sustainability statement, audited annual financial statements for 2025, and proposed allocation of profit (loss)

(ii) Twelve months 2025 interim report 25 March 2026: Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 7 April 2026: Expected Ex-Dividend Date (for ordinary registered shares) 8 April 2026: Expected Dividend Record Date (for ordinary registered shares) 13 May 2026: First three months 2026 interim report 12 August 2026: First six months 2026 interim report 9 September 2026: Potential Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (regarding the potential allocation of dividends for the six-month period ended on 30 June 2026) 22 September 2026: Expected Ex-Dividend Date (for ordinary registered shares) 23 September 2026: Expected Dividend Record Date (for ordinary registered shares) 11 November 2026: First nine months 2026 interim report

In addition, the Group expects to announce the Strategic Plan 2026–2029 in Q2 2026.

The Group expects to release its financial results at around 9:00 am Vilnius / 7:00 am London time on the above-mentioned dates. Following the publication, the Group will organize earnings calls for investors and analysts. The Group will inform about each earnings call separately through the stock exchanges.

The owners of Global Depositary Receipts representing the Group’s ordinary registered shares (hereinafter – GDR) should consider the specifics of GDR regulation, market differences and consult with GDR issuer (the Bank of New York Mellon, link), its authorized party or their securities manager regarding the timing of the right to receive dividends, and other relevant aspects.

The Group will notify in due time the market of any changes to the above information.



For additional information, please contact:



Communications

Valdas Lopeta

+370 621 77993

valdas.lopeta@ignitis.lt

Investor Relations

Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė

+370 643 14925

aine.riffel-grinkeviciene@ignitis.lt