TME Pharma advances its new investment strategy and signs LOI with German resources company

A further step toward investment diversification into potential cash-flow–generating assets

A potential strategic investment in sustainable tailings reprocessing and environmental rehabilitation projects for precious metals with strong value-creation prospects.

Upon successful completion of due diligence, the proposed transaction will be submitted to shareholders at an Extraordinary General Meeting.





TME Pharma reaffirms its commitment to advancing its biotech assets, with discussions continuing in parallel with potential partners.





Berlin, Germany, November 05, 2025, 08.00am CET – TME Pharma N.V. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALTME), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel therapies for cancer and eye diseases, announced today the signing of a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with a German resource development company (“GRDC”) for a potential collaboration and investment. This initiative marks a further step in TME Pharma’s investment diversification strategy, designed to build a sustainable value platform, generate future cash flows, and strengthen the Company’s long-term financial position. The intended Transaction under the LOI is subject to further negotiation with GRDC, due diligence, and shareholder approval.

Deployment of a broader investment strategy

Following a strategic review, TME Pharma announced in May its intention to expand its operations by combining its biotechnology expertise with profitable, cash-flow-generating investments. This evolution aims to create long-term shareholder value and enhance financial resilience, while maintaining TME’s core focus on its lead therapeutic assets, NOX-A12 and E36.

TME Pharma plans to broaden the number and scope of its investments to include potential new business lines managed by the parent company, TME Pharma NV, and will seek shareholder approval at the next Extraordinary General Meeting. By integrating profitable and cash-flow-generating operations at the parent company level, TME Pharma aims to become a cash-flow-positive, and ultimately profitable, group.

About GRDC

GRDC is a German company specialized in sustainable resource development and environmental rehabilitation. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries in South Africa, the company combines extraction cutting-edge technologies with circular economy principles to transform underutilized or abandoned mining sites into productive, ESG-compliant operations delivering both financial returns and measurable environmental benefits. Its two initial projects in South Africa focus on the recycling of historical metal tailings and the production of battery-grade manganese and iron, powered by renewable-energy systems.

GRDC is currently finalizing its financing round to acquire machinery for resource extraction. The company anticipates starting operations in early 2026, with the potential for quick cash-flow generation. GRDC holds significant land assets and targets the recovery of manganese, copper, and gold through tailings reprocessing, with silver resources expected to represent a particularly strong value driver.

TME Pharma will now initiate due diligence procedures to assess and validate these projections and underlying asset values.

Objectives of collaboration



Through the potential partnership, TME Pharma aims to diversify its investment strategy into other innovative and ESG-oriented industries with the potential to generate revenue for TME Pharma in the short to medium term.

The transaction structure will be negotiated in the coming period. TME Pharma's objective is to minimize cash outflows and risk exposure while positioning itself to benefit from GRDC’s value-creation potential. GRDCs’ current funding round offers an opportunity for TME Pharma to participate at an attractive entry valuation.

In parallel, both parties are exploring a broader collaboration. GRDC values TME Pharma’s long-standing experience as a listed company and its deep expertise in capital markets and corporate governance. This background positions TME Pharma to support GRDC’s development and visibility.

Once the transaction terms are agreed and due diligence successfully completed, the proposed investment will be submitted to shareholders for approval at an Extraordinary General Meeting.

Diede van den Ouden, CEO of TME Pharma, said: “This potential partnership with GRDC marks a further step in transforming TME Pharma into a diversified group that unites scientific innovation and value creation driven by cash-flow generation. By responsibly deploying our capital and leveraging our experience as a listed company, we aim to create new sources of value while continuing to advance our biotech assets for the benefit of patients and shareholders alike. We still have some steps to take, but I am excited about how we can reshape the future of TME Pharma and how we can create additional value for shareholders in this way.”

About TME Pharma

TME Pharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel therapies for cancer and eye diseases. The Company’s lead compounds have been designed to act on the tumor microenvironment (TME) and the cancer immunity cycle by breaking tumor protection barriers against the immune system and blocking tumor repair. The Company’s two lead assets are:

NOX-A12 (olaptesed pegol, an anti-CXCL12 L-RNA aptamer), which is being studied (GLORIA Phase 1/2 clinical trial) in newly-diagnosed brain cancer patients who will not benefit clinically from standard chemotherapy. The US FDA and the German BfArM have approved the design of a randomized Phase 2 trial in glioblastoma, and TME Pharma was awarded Fast Track Designation by the FDA for NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy and bevacizumab for use in the treatment of the aggressive adult brain cancer, glioblastoma. NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy had also previously received orphan drug designation (ODD) for glioblastoma in the United States and glioma in Europe.





The Company, under the leadership of its new CEO, Diede van den Ouden, who joined in the June 2025, is currently undertaking a strategic restructuring with the goal of providing the financial resources to unlock the value of NOX-A12 and NOX-E36. These steps include:

Raising funds from alternative sources (€1.7 million raised in May 2025, including €500,000 from the new CEO)

Pursuing stable, cash-generating business opportunities to achieve positive operational cash flow for the Company

Leveraging tax loss carry forwards

Potentially gaining exposure to digital assets

Further information can be found at: www.tmepharma.com .

About the GLORIA Study

GLORIA (NCT04121455) is TME Pharma’s dose-escalation, Phase 1/2 study of NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy in first-line partially resected or unresected glioblastoma (brain cancer) patients with unmethylated MGMT promoter (resistant to standard chemotherapy). GLORIA further evaluates safety and efficacy of NOX-A12 in the expansion arm in which NOX-A12 is combined with radiotherapy and bevacizumab.

About the OPTIMUS Study

OPTIMUS (NCT04901741) is TME Pharma’s planned open-label two-arm Phase 2 study of NOX-A12 combined with pembrolizumab and nanoliposomal irinotecan/5-FU/leucovorin or gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel in microsatellite-stable metastatic pancreatic cancer patients.

Disclaimer

Translations of any press release into languages other than English are intended solely as a convenience to the non-English-reading audience. The company has attempted to provide an accurate translation of the original text in English, but due to the nuances in translating into another language, slight differences may exist. This press release includes certain disclosures that contain "forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are based on TME Pharma’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the risks inherent in oncology drug development, including clinical trials and the timing of and TME Pharma’s ability to obtain regulatory approvals for NOX-A12 as well as any other drug candidates. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and TME Pharma undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

