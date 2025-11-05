Rhino Investments Group Acquires Prime Retail Pad at NEC Charleston Blvd & Mohawk Street in Las Vegas





LAS VEGAS, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhino Investments Group, a Las Vegas-based commercial real estate firm specializing in value-add retail and mixed-use investments, is pleased to announce the acquisition of a premier retail development site located at the northeast corner of Charleston Boulevard and Mohawk Street in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This high-traffic location, situated in one of Las Vegas’s most established and densely populated trade areas, marks Rhino’s continued expansion in its home market. The site offers a ±0.42-acre pad, zoned C-1 (Commercial), with flexible build-to-suit or ground lease opportunities supporting up to 4,000 square feet of drive-thru or service-oriented retail space.

Strategically positioned along W. Charleston Boulevard with ±26,600 vehicles per day, and near the intersection of S. Decatur Boulevard (±77,600 VPD), the property benefits from strong visibility and accessibility. The surrounding area features over 195,000 households within a 5-mile radius and is anchored by major national retailers such as Walmart, Lowe’s, Michaels, and PetSmart. The site also offers proximity to key amenities, including the College of Southern Nevada, University Medical Center, and the Las Vegas Strip.

“This acquisition represents another exciting step in our growth strategy as we continue to identify and invest in high-quality retail sites across the Las Vegas Valley,” said Sanjiv Chopra, CEO of Rhino Investments Group. “The Charleston and Mohawk location provides an exceptional opportunity to attract best-in-class tenants seeking visibility and traffic in one of the city’s most established corridors. We look forward to bringing thoughtful, community-driven retail to this dynamic area.”

Rhino plans to develop the site with a focus on national quick-service restaurants, coffee, and daily needs retailers that complement the surrounding tenant mix and neighborhood demographics.

About Rhino Investments Group

Rhino Investments Group is a leading commercial real estate firm based in Las Vegas, Nevada, specializing in value-add investments across retail and commercial properties nationwide. With a proven track record of successful acquisitions, development, and asset management, Rhino is focused on transforming underutilized properties into thriving community destinations.

For more information, users can visit www.rhinoig.com.

Contact

Tim Ednoff

Rhino Investments Group

tednoff@rhioig.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b43b1f4e-af05-4724-bb83-58bed063be05