Sunlands Technology Group to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on Thursday, November 20, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) ("Sunlands" or the "Company"), a leader in China's adult online education market and China's adult personal interest learning market, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2025 unaudited financial results on Thursday, November 20, 2025, before the open of U.S. markets.

Sunlands' management team will host a conference call at 7:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time, (8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time) on November 20, 2025, following the quarterly results announcement.

For participants who wish to join the call, please access the link provided below to complete online registration 30 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, participants will receive details for the conference call, including dial-in numbers, a personal PIN and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.

About Sunlands

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) ("Sunlands" or the "Company"), formerly known as Sunlands Online Education Group, is a leader in China's adult online education market and China's adult personal interest learning market. With a one to many, live streaming platform, Sunlands offers online professional courses and educational content, including various interest courses, aimed at preparing students for professional certification exams, enhancing their professional skills, and catering to their personal interests, as well as various degree- or diploma-oriented post-secondary courses. Students can access its services either through PC or mobile applications. The Company's online platform cultivates a personalized, interactive learning environment by featuring a virtual learning community and a vast library of educational content offerings that adapt to the learning habits of its students. Sunlands offers a unique approach to education research and development that organizes subject content into Learning Outcome Trees, the Company's proprietary knowledge management system. Sunlands has a deep understanding of the educational needs of its prospective students and offers solutions that help them achieve their goals.

