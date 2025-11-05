$1.1 Tn Health & Wellness Foods Global Market Overview and Forecasts 2022-2025 & 2025-2032

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Health & Wellness Foods - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market is valued at US$1.1 trillion in 2025 and projected to reach US$1.8 trillion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.2%

This global report on Health & Wellness Foods analyzes the market based on Product Type, Free From Category, Form and Application for the period 2022-2032 with projections from 2025 to 2032 in terms of value in US$. In addition to providing profiles of major companies operating in this space, the latest corporate and industrial developments have been covered to offer a clear panorama of how and where the market is progressing.

The Health & Wellness Foods market is evolving rapidly as consumers increasingly pursue nutrition that supports physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Personalized nutrition is gaining momentum, aided by at-home diagnostic kits, wellness apps, and direct-to-consumer brands offering tailored solutions. Clean-label and plant-based foods have become mainstream as consumers seek natural ingredients, free from additives, preservatives, and GMOs. Functional foods that target immunity, digestion, and mental health, such as probiotic yogurts, fortified beverages, and antioxidant-rich snacks, are rising in demand, while digital platforms and AI-driven recommendations are influencing food choices and brand preferences more than ever before.



At the same time, sustainability and ethics are shaping consumer decisions, with strong demand for organic, non-GMO, and responsibly sourced products. Public health campaigns and regulatory measures promoting healthy eating habits are reinforcing this shift, while food technology innovations are enabling manufacturers to introduce fortified and functional products with improved palatability and stability. Rising disposable incomes, especially in emerging economies, coupled with growing awareness of chronic disease prevention, continue to propel the sector forward despite challenges related to premium pricing, labeling inconsistencies, and supply chain complexities.



Health & Wellness Foods Regional Market Analysis



North America, with a 35.4% share in 2025, leads the global market on the back of high consumer awareness, strong retail and e-commerce networks, and regulatory frameworks supporting clear labeling and product innovation. Consumers in the US and Canada are driving demand for organic, plant-based, and functional foods, while established players and D2C brands are actively reformulating products to align with clean-label expectations.

In contrast, Asia-Pacific is poised for the fastest growth, posting an 11.6% CAGR through 2032, fueled by urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases in countries such as China and India. The region's traditional diets are being complemented by functional and fortified foods, aided by rapid e-commerce expansion and government initiatives promoting healthy eating.



Health & Wellness Foods Market Analysis by Product Type



Functional Foods, projected at 34.2% share in 2025, dominate the market due to their versatility and wide consumer appeal across beverages, snacks, and dairy products fortified with nutrients for immunity, digestion, and heart health. Global players like Nestle and Danone are investing heavily in innovation, supported by favorable regulations on health claims that build consumer trust.

Meanwhile, Organic Foods will record the fastest CAGR of 10.9% between 2025 and 2032, driven by millennial and Gen Z preferences for natural, sustainable, and pesticide-free products. Growth is further supported by government subsidies for organic farming, premium brand positioning, and expanding availability through both e-commerce platforms and specialty retailers.



Health & Wellness Foods Market Analysis by Free From Category



Gluten-Free products hold the largest share at 31% in 2025, supported by rising awareness of celiac disease and gluten sensitivities, as well as broader consumer perceptions of gluten-free foods as healthier and easier to digest. Continuous improvements in taste and texture, widespread availability, and strong certification standards have cemented their mainstream status.

On the other hand, Lactose-Free foods will expand the fastest, growing at 9.9% CAGR, particularly in Asia-Pacific and Latin America where lactose intolerance is highly prevalent. Demand is being bolstered by plant-based alternatives, innovation in fortified dairy-free options, and broader adoption by health-conscious consumers seeking digestive wellness.



Health & Wellness Foods Market Analysis by Form



Capsules are projected to lead with a 28.7% share in 2025, benefiting from convenience, portability, and standardized dosage formats that appeal to busy consumers seeking reliable nutrition. They are widely used for supplements such as vitamins, probiotics, and fish oils, with extended shelf life and pharmaceutical-grade perception further driving adoption.

However, powders will see the fastest growth at 8.8% CAGR through 2032, favored for their versatility in smoothies and functional foods, alignment with fitness and protein nutrition trends, and increasing innovation in plant-based and adaptogenic formulations that enable personalized nutrition solutions.



Health & Wellness Foods Market Analysis by Application



General Health applications account for the largest share at about 35% in 2025, reflecting strong consumer demand for preventive nutrition that reduces risks of obesity, diabetes, and heart disease. Fortified foods and beverages supporting immunity, digestion, and overall wellness appeal broadly to all age groups, from millennials and Gen Z to aging populations.

Meanwhile, Sports Nutrition will post the fastest growth at 9.3% CAGR, as fitness culture spreads beyond athletes to everyday consumers. Innovative launches in protein bars, collagen supplements, and functional shakes, along with demand for plant-based and clean-label products, are propelling this category as a key growth driver of the health and wellness foods market.



Health & Wellness Foods Market Report Scope



Key Metrics

Analysis Period: 2022-2032

2022-2032 Base Year: 2025

2025 Forecast Period: 2025-2032

2025-2032 Units: Value market in US$

Value market in US$ Companies Mentioned: 30+

Companies Featured

Health & Wellness Foods Market by Geographic Region

North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the UAE and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Health & Wellness Foods Market by Product Type

Better-for-You (BFY) Foods

Dietary Supplements

Functional Foods

Healthy Beverages

Naturally Healthy Foods

Organic Foods

Other Health & Wellness Foods (Primarily including Food Intolerance Products, Fortified & Healthy Bakery Products, Fresh & Natural Products and Healthy Snacks)

Health & Wellness Foods Market by Free From Category

Artificial Color-Free

Artificial Flavor-Free

Gluten-Free

Lactose-Free

Nut-free

Soy-Free

Other Free From Categories (Primarily including Dairy-Free and Sugar-Free)

Health & Wellness Foods Market by Form

Bars

Capsules

Liquids

Powders

Tablets

Health & Wellness Foods Market by Application

Clinical Nutrition

General Health

Sports Nutrition

Weight Management

Other Applications (Incl. Cardio Health, Digestive Health, Immunity and Medical Nutrition)

