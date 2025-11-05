Quantum Computing Market Research Report 2025-2030: Market Accelerates with Rising Financial-sector Use Cases, Growing Investment Flows, and a Surge in Partnerships and R&D Alliances

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quantum Computing Market by Offering, Deployment, Application, Technology, End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The quantum computing market is projected to reach USD 20.20 billion by 2030 from USD 3.52 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 41.8% during the forecast period.

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue for the overall quantum computing market and the subsegments. The report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insight to position their business better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the market's pulse and provides information on key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.





A major driver of the quantum computing market is the rising demand for high-performance computing to solve complex problems in drug discovery, financial modeling, and logistics optimization, where classical systems are limited. Strong government funding and corporate R&D investments further accelerate advancements. However, a key restraint is the high error rates and qubit instability, which hinder reliable large-scale computations. Additionally, high infrastructure costs and a shortage of quantum-skilled professionals pose challenges to widespread adoption.



By deployment, cloud is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Cloud-based deployment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR as it provides cost-effective access to quantum systems without requiring heavy infrastructure investments. It enables enterprises of all sizes to experiment and scale applications through flexible, pay-as-you-go models. Leading providers like AWS, Microsoft Azure, and IBM are expanding QCaaS offerings, driving wider adoption. The growing need for remote accessibility and integration with existing cloud ecosystems further boosts this deployment model.



Optimization application is expected to secure the largest market share in the North American market during the forecast period.



In North America, optimization applications are witnessing strong growth as industries leverage quantum computing to solve complex logistical and operational challenges. Sectors like finance, supply chain, and energy are adopting quantum algorithms to improve efficiency and reduce costs. The region's strong ecosystem of tech companies and startups accelerates the development of quantum optimization solutions. Government and enterprise collaborations further strengthen North America's leadership in this application segment.



North America to hold the second largest share of the quantum computing market during the forecast period



North America is experiencing robust growth in the quantum computing market, supported by strong government initiatives and funding programs. The region hosts leading players such as IBM (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), and AWS (US), who are driving advancements in hardware, software, and services. Collaboration between academia, research institutions, and enterprises is accelerating innovation and commercialization. Industries such as finance, defense, healthcare, and aerospace are early adopters, boosting demand. Overall, North America remains the major center of global quantum computing growth and leadership.



The report provides insights into the following pointers:

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the quantum computing market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets by analyzing the quantum computing market across varied regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the quantum computing market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and offerings of leading players in the quantum computing market, such as IBM (US), Amazon Web Services (US), Microsoft (US), Rigetti Computing (US), D-Wave Quantum Inc. (Canada), among others.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 265 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.52 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $20.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 41.8% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Adoption in Banking & Finance Services Industry

Rising Investments in Quantum Computing Technology

Growing Number of Partnerships and Collaborations

Restraints

Stability and Error Correction Issues

Opportunities

Technological Advancements in Quantum Computing Technology

Growing Adoption of Quantum Computing Technology in Drug Discovery

Challenges

Lack of Technically Skilled Professionals

Physical Challenges Related to Use of Quantum Computers

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

Superposition

Quantum Computing for Large Language Model Workloads

Complementary Technologies

High-Performance Computing

AI

Adjacent Technologies

Quantum Communication

Quantum Sensing

Companies Featured

IBM

D-Wave Quantum Inc.

Microsoft

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Rigetti Computing

Google

Intel

Toshiba

Quantinuum

QC Ware

IonQ

1QB Information Technologies

Robert Bosch GmbH

NEC Corporation

AQT

NTT DATA Group

Hitachi, Ltd.

Northrop Grumman

Accenture

Fujitsu

Xanadu

Riverlane

Quantum Computing Inc.

evolutionQ

Anyon Systems, Inc.

PsiQuantum

Algorithmiq

Phasecraft

HQS Quantum Simulations

Strangeworks Inc.

Atom Computing, Inc.

Alice & Bob

Diraq

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xtsxth

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment