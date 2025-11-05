Oncology Adjuvants Research Report 2025: Market to Reach $2.17 Billion by 2029, Driven by Precision-, Immuno-Oncology, AI-Driven Models and Nanotechnology-Enhanced Adjuvants - Forecast to 2034

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oncology Adjuvants Market Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The oncology adjuvants market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $1.52 billion in 2024 to $1.63 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the rising incidence of cancer worldwide, increasing demand for improved preclinical predictability, growing utilization of patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models, expanding reliance on in vivo efficacy data, and heightened focus on early-stage immuno-oncology research.







The oncology adjuvants market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.17 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing focus on human-relevant models, rising demand for precision oncology, growth in immuno-oncology treatments, increasing need for high-throughput screening models, and expanding interest in rare cancer models. Key trends during this period include the integration of nanotechnology, development of adjuvants enhancing CAR-T cell therapies, advancements in immuno-oncology adjuvants, and the application of artificial intelligence and machine learning.



The increasing demand for personalized medicine is expected to drive the growth of the oncology adjuvants market in the coming years. Personalized medicine tailors treatments based on a patient's genetic profile and lifestyle, improving treatment efficacy while minimizing adverse effects. Advances in genetic and molecular profiling allow healthcare providers to design oncology adjuvant therapies that specifically target residual cancer cells according to the patient's tumor characteristics. For instance, in February 2023, the Personalized Medicine Coalition reported that 12 new personalized medicines approved in 2022 accounted for approximately 34% of all newly approved therapies, demonstrating a notable increase in adoption. This rising focus on individualized treatment is fueling the oncology adjuvants market.



Companies in the oncology adjuvants market are advancing therapies such as immune checkpoint inhibitor adjuvant treatments, which enhance post-surgical outcomes by leveraging the patient's immune system to target remaining tumor cells. Immune checkpoint inhibitors block proteins like PD-1, PD-L1, or CTLA-4 that normally suppress immune activity, thereby allowing T-cells to attack cancer more effectively. For example, in January 2023, Merck & Co., Inc., launched KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) as an adjuvant therapy for Stage IB (T2a ?4 cm), II, or IIIA non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) following surgery and platinum-based chemotherapy. By blocking the PD-1 receptor, KEYTRUDA restores immune detection of cancer cells, reducing recurrence risk and improving overall survival, while supporting a personalized approach to cancer care.



In May 2022, Targovax ASA, a Norway-based clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, collaborated with US-based Agenus Inc. to advance the ONCOS-102 melanoma immunotherapy trial. This partnership combines expertise in oncology adjuvants and immunotherapy to evaluate ONCOS-102's safety and efficacy in melanoma treatment, aiming to improve patient outcomes through innovative, targeted immunotherapy strategies.



Major players in the oncology adjuvants market are Pfizer Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Roche Holding AG, Merck And Co. Inc., Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca PLC, Novartis AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, SEPPIC, Ipsen S.A., Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Croda International Plc, Dynavax Technologies Corporation, Agenus Inc., Aurorium, Elicio Therapeutics Inc.



North America was the largest region in the oncology adjuvants market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in oncology adjuvants market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. The countries covered in the oncology adjuvants market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.



Note that the outlook for this market is being affected by rapid changes in trade relations and tariffs globally. The report will be updated prior to delivery to reflect the latest status, including revised forecasts and quantified impact analysis. The report's Recommendations and Conclusions sections will be updated to give strategies for entities dealing with the fast-moving international environment.



The sudden escalation of U.S. tariffs and the consequent trade frictions in spring 2025 are severely impacting the pharmaceutical companies contend with tariffs on APIs, glass vials, and lab equipment inputs with few alternative sources. Generic drug makers, operating on razor-thin margins, are especially vulnerable, with some reducing production of low-profit medicines. Biotech firms face delays in clinical trials due to tariff-related shortages of specialized reagents. In response, the industry is expanding API production in India and Europe, increasing inventory stockpiles, and pushing for trade exemptions for essential medicines.



Oncology adjuvants are substances or therapies administered alongside primary cancer treatments to enhance their effectiveness, minimize side effects, and improve patient outcomes by strengthening the immune response, reducing tumor resistance, or assisting in symptom management. They aim to provide a more comprehensive and personalized approach to cancer care.



The key types of oncology adjuvants include chemotherapy adjuvants, radiation adjuvants, immunotherapy adjuvants, hormonal adjuvants, and targeted therapy adjuvants. Chemotherapy adjuvants are drugs or substances used alongside primary chemotherapy treatments to improve efficacy, reduce side effects, or enhance the body's response to cancer therapy. These adjuvants are administered via various routes, including oral, intravenous, subcutaneous, topical, and intramuscular methods. They are applied across multiple indications, such as breast cancer, glioblastoma, lung cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, sarcoma, prostate cancer, and others, and are utilized by key end users including cancer research institutes and specialized cancer hospitals.

The oncology adjuvants market size has grown from $1.52 billion in 2024 to $1.63 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. It is expected to grow to $2.17 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 7.3%.



