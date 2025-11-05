Green Data Center Industry Research 2025-2030: Lucrative Opportunities in Prefabricated Modules, Circular IT Asset Management, Sustainability Certifications, and Waste-Heat Monetization

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Data Center Market by Infrastructure, Software, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global green data center market is expanding rapidly, with a projected market size anticipated to rise from about USD 48.26 billion in 2025 to USD 155.75 billion by 2030, featuring a CAGR of 26.4%

The report would provide market leaders and new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall green data center market and its subsegments. It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. It also helps stakeholders understand the market's pulse and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The market is driven by the increasing demand for energy-efficient infrastructure to support high-density workloads, where minimizing power consumption and emissions is critical for sustainability. Enterprises are also seeking advanced cooling solutions and intelligent energy management systems to optimize operational efficiency and align with corporate net-zero goals, along with the growing adoption of renewable energy sources to power resource-intensive applications such as AI, cloud computing, and data analytics.



Furthermore, the need for reliable, low-carbon power and scalable modular designs is becoming essential to meet expanding digital workloads, while automated monitoring and carbon reporting capabilities enable compliance with tightening global regulations. In contrast, the market faces restraints, including significant upfront capital expenditure for renewable integration and advanced cooling technologies, and operational complexity in retrofitting existing facilities, which can slow adoption among budget-conscious or legacy-focused organizations.



Cloud & Hyperscale data centers to account for the fastest growth rate during the forecast period



Cloud & hyperscale data centers are at the forefront of the green data center market, driving the adoption of renewable energy, advanced cooling technologies, and energy-efficient infrastructure to support large-scale cloud platforms, AI workloads, and global applications. These facilities are designed to deliver high-performance computing at scale while minimizing environmental impact, making sustainability a central component of operational strategy.

Strategic partnerships are playing a key role in accelerating this transformation and creating opportunities for emerging vendors and solution providers to contribute innovative, energy-efficient solutions. In November 2024, Schneider Electric and Vertiv, in collaboration with major tech companies such as Google and Microsoft, launched a Request for Information in Europe to replace diesel backup generators with cleaner alternatives, demonstrating the industry's commitment to reducing carbon emissions and embracing low-carbon operations.



Similarly, in 2023, Huawei partnered with Qinghai Yungu Big Data Industry Development Co., Ltd. to develop a 100% clean energy data center in Hainan Prefecture, Qinghai, revealing the potential of modular designs to deliver reliability, flexibility, and high energy efficiency. These collaborations highlight how integrated, scalable, and sustainable infrastructure can meet performance demands while reducing environmental impact. For emerging vendors and solution providers, engaging in such initiatives allows them to offer innovative technologies, enhance their market presence, and contribute significantly to the green transformation of cloud and hyperscale data centers.



Data center infrastructure management software to hold the largest market share during the forecast period



Data center infrastructure management (DCIM) is the most critical software segment in green data centers, expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, as it enables comprehensive monitoring, control, and optimization of IT and facility resources to maximize sustainability and reduce energy consumption.

DCIM provides continuous power and environment monitoring, tracking metrics such as power usage, voltage, temperature, humidity, and airflow across the facility, allowing operators to identify hotspots, detect anomalies, and prevent energy waste while ensuring reliable operations. The software's energy optimization tools analyze consumption patterns to suggest or automate adjustments in cooling, lighting, and IT workloads, reducing carbon footprint without compromising performance. Capacity planning within DCIM enables precise forecasting of power, cooling, and space requirements, ensuring efficient resource allocation and minimizing over-provisioning.



Asset lifecycle management tracks IT and infrastructure components from procurement to retirement, supporting optimal utilization, redundancy reduction, and sustainable procurement practices. Alerting and incident management features provide real-time notifications for potential failures, threshold breaches, or inefficiencies, allowing rapid corrective action to minimize downtime and energy loss. Emerging vendors can capitalize on this growth. For instance, in June 2025, Schneider Electric partnered with NTT Data to deploy its EcoStruxure IT DCIM platform across multiple European data centers, enhancing operational efficiency and energy savings. By integrating analytics, automation, and monitoring, vendors can deliver energy-efficient, sustainable, and regulatory-compliant data center operations.



North America leads the green data center market with advanced energy-efficient facilities, while Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region driven by rapid digitalization and high-density computing deployments



North America is expected to dominate the green data center market, driven by rising enterprise demand for energy-efficient infrastructure, renewable-powered facilities, and compliance with stringent sustainability regulations. This presents significant opportunities to deliver scalable platforms that support industries such as hyperscale cloud, financial services, AI-driven analytics, and healthcare for solution providers and vendors. The region's mature data center ecosystem and rapid adoption of net-zero initiatives accelerate the transition from traditional power-intensive facilities to low-emission, modular, and high-density designs, creating strong demand for sustainable, regulation-compliant infrastructure.



Strategic collaborations, including partnerships with renewable energy suppliers and technology vendors, demonstrate how green data centers enhance operational efficiency and reduce carbon footprints. Capitalizing on these developments enables providers to meet evolving enterprise sustainability goals, address energy and regulatory challenges, and establish resilient market positions in an industry increasingly defined by environmental responsibility and technological innovation.



The report provides insights into the pointers listed below.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights into upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the green data center market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - analysis of the green data center market across varied regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the green data center market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 340 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $48.26 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $155.75 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.4% Regions Covered Global



Market Overview and Industry Trends

Market Dynamics

Drivers

AI Workloads to Drive Adoption of Green Data Center Solutions

Net-Zero Mandates to Accelerate Renewable-Powered Facilities

Rising Energy Tariffs to Increase Demand for Efficiency Solutions

Carbon Pricing to Drive Investment in Low-Emission Operations

Restraints

Limited Renewable Availability to Restrict Large-Scale Deployments

High Upfront Capex to Slow Green Data Center Adoption

Opportunities

Prefabricated Green Modules to Accelerate Facility Deployment

Circular IT Asset Management to Expand Service Scope

Sustainability Certifications to Improve Enterprise Client Wins

Waste Heat Recovery to Create Monetization Avenues

Challenges

Regional Policy Fragmentation to Complicate Vendor Compliance

Supply Chain Gaps to Limit Access to Eco-Friendly Components

Case Study Analysis

Greenergy and A-Kaabel Drive Green Data Center Growth with Vertiv Rack Pdus'

Siemens Supports Bmo Financial Group with White Space Cooling Optimization (Wsco)

Hitachi Energy Powers Green Data Center Advancement at Turkiye's Star of Bosphorus Facility

Grc Enables Green Supercomputing at Tacc with Immersion Cooling

Rittal Lowers Carbon Footprint at Scottish Qualifications Authority (Sqa) Data Centers

Supply Chain Analysis

Technology Providers

Power & Cooling Solution Vendors

Infrastructure Specialists

Data Center Service Providers

Enterprise Verticals

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

Renewable/Clean Power Integration

Adiabatic Cooling

Free Cooling

Heat Reuse/Recovery Systems

Complementary Technologies

Immersion Cooling

AI/ML-Driven Energy Optimization

Grid-Interactive Demand Response Systems

Hydrogen Backup Systems

Adjacent Technologies

Smart Grid Systems

Carbon Capture & Storage

Renewable Energy Trading Platforms

Smart Buildings & Energy Management Systems

Pricing Analysis

Pricing Range of Data Center Ups, by Region, 2024

Pricing Range of Data-Center Ups for Hyperscale Deployments, by Key Player, 2024

Impact of Generative AI

Top Use Cases & Market Potential

Key Use Cases

Case Study

Siemens AI-Powered Optimization at Greenergy Data Centers, Estonia

Vendor Initiative

Business Models

Impact of 2025 US Tariff

Key Tariff Rates

Price Impact Analysis

Impact on Country/Region

US

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Impact on Enterprise Data Centers

Manufacturing

Retail & Ecommerce

Energy & Utilities

Technology & Software

Telecommunications

Media & Entertainment

BFSI

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Government & Defense

Companies Featured

Schneider Electric

Vertiv

Eaton

Daikin

ABB

Delta Electronics

Carrier

Siemens

GE Vernova

Stulz GmbH

Green Revolution Cooling

Modine (Airedale)

Johnson Controls

Huawei Digital Power Technologies Co. Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Hitachi Energy Ltd.

Trane

Cyber Power Systems, Inc.

Lite-On Technology Corporation

Rittal Pvt. Ltd.

Asetek Inc.

Sunbird Software, Inc.

Packet Power

Danfoss

ZutaCore, Inc.

Submer

Nortek Data Center Cooling

Alfa Laval

Toshiba

Midas Immersion Cooling

CoolIT Systems

Riello UPS

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Langley Holdings plc

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

