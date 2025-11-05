United Fintech acquires 100% of Trade Ledger to advance AI innovation in banking

London, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Fintech, the digital transformation group for financial institutions, has acquired Trade Ledger, the pioneering technology company behind an AI-powered solution that automates commercial and business lending.

Trade Ledger brings to United Fintech a strong customer base that includes Barclays and Bank of Queensland, along with proven expertise in data-driven lending and commercial banking automation. The company will retain its leadership and brand identity while becoming an integral part of United Fintech’s expanding Commercial Banking division.

“AI is redefining how banks operate, and Trade Ledger is at the forefront of that change. Trade Ledger CEO and Co-Founder Martin McCann and his team have built exceptional technology that transforms lending into a real-time, data-driven experience for customers. Together with our acquisition of CBA earlier this year, we’re now building the most complete digital infrastructure for commercial banking, from lending and trade finance to payments. Through the United Fintech ecosystem, we’re scaling this innovation globally to give financial institutions the intelligent infrastructure they need to thrive in the AI era,” said Christian Frahm, CEO and Founder of United Fintech.

The acquisition of Trade Ledger follows United Fintech’s successful integration of CBA earlier this year, which added payments and trade finance capabilities to the group. Together, they highlight the growing demand from banks for smarter, AI-driven solutions and create strong synergies between payments and commercial banking technology, strengthening United Fintech’s position as a strategic partner helping financial institutions automate workflows, enhance credit decisioning, and accelerate digital transformation.

The acquisition is structured as an all-share transaction, aligning the long-term interests of both companies. As part of the deal, Trade Ledger’s founders have exchanged their shares for equity in United Fintech, reflecting their confidence in the shared vision and future growth potential of the combined group.

“Joining United Fintech marks an exciting new chapter for Trade Ledger. As founders, our ambition has always been to transform how banks use data and technology to serve their customers. By becoming part of United Fintech, we gain the expertise, scale, and global reach to accelerate that vision and deliver impact faster than we could alone. We’re also proud to become shareholders in United Fintech, reflecting our belief in the long-term value of being part of something bigger,” said Martin McCann, CEO and Co-Founder of Trade Ledger.

About Trade Ledger · Trade Ledger provides the world’s first AI-native Agentic Platform for commercial banking, helping financial institutions transform their lending landscape. The platform uses proprietary data models and advanced AI workflows to automate loan origination, underwriting, and portfolio management, enabling banks to deploy capital more efficiently and securely. The company was founded in 2016 in Sydney, Australia and is headquartered in London, UK. For further information, visit www.tradeledger.io



About United Fintech · United Fintech, founded in 2020, is an industry-neutral digital transformation group that brings financial institutions and fintechs together in a single ecosystem. By acquiring and integrating proven fintech solutions, United Fintech simplifies procurement and accelerates deployment, giving banks and institutions seamless access to innovation.

Backed by strategic investors such as BNP Paribas, Citi, Danske Bank, and Standard Chartered, United Fintech combines capital markets expertise with innovation to help financial institutions address challenges and drive sustainable growth. For further information, visit www.unitedfintech.com

