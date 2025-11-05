Maple acquires Beyond ADHD to expand responsible ADHD and mental health care across Canada

TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maple, Canada’s leading virtual care company, today announced the acquisition of Beyond ADHD, a Canadian virtual care provider specializing in ADHD assessment, diagnosis, and follow-up. The acquisition advances Maple’s commitment to accessible, clinically led mental health care while ensuring continuity for patients and providers. Beyond ADHD will operate as a Maple subsidiary.

ADHD care is among the most underserved areas of health care in Canada. It affects between seven and nine per cent of children and three and five per cent of adults, or around 1.8 million Canadians in total1. Research shows that undiagnosed and untreated ADHD can result in up to 22 days of lost productivity per year2. Together, Maple and Beyond ADHD will continue to provide ADHD care to more than 20,000 patients, underscoring the opportunity to expand responsible, evidence-based treatment nationwide.

“Too many people struggle to receive ADHD assessment and support,” said Dr. Brett Belchetz, CEO and co-founder of Maple. “Adding Beyond ADHD to Maple improves access to timely, high-quality mental health care across Canada. This acquisition reflects what drives us at Maple: closing critical gaps in care and combining proven clinical programs with technology to remove friction and help people get care faster. It’s a natural next step in making mental health support more accessible for Canadians.”

Founded on the belief that ADHD care has been fragmented, inaccessible, and difficult to navigate, Beyond ADHD’s mission is to build a model that works for people living with ADHD and for the families and caregivers who support them.

“Beyond ADHD was built with people who have ADHD, for people with ADHD,” said Dr. Hanif Chatur, founder and CEO of Beyond ADHD. “We know how hard the medical system can be to navigate, and we designed this platform with patients, not just for them. Joining Maple is an incredible opportunity to bring our model to more people across Canada and connect ADHD care within a larger ecosystem of mental health and primary care services. With Maple’s scale, technology, and clinical leadership, we can accelerate our impact and continue delivering safe, consistent outcomes for patients.”

Beyond ADHD delivers a structured, three-step virtual program encompassing assessment, diagnosis, and follow-up. The program also supports patients with related mental health needs such as depression and anxiety. Care is delivered by licensed Canadian clinicians and designed for safety, continuity, and long-term outcomes.

All Beyond ADHD services will continue without interruption during integration, and all employees and contractors will remain with the organization. The terms of the acquisition are confidential. Founded in New Brunswick, with its head office in Grafton, Beyond ADHD has built strong relationships with health and student insurers. As part of Maple, the organization will continue to build on that success, with additional scale and resources dedicated to responsible growth and measurable impact.

Learn more about Maple here.

Learn more about Beyond ADHD here.

1Centre for ADHD Awareness Canada, 2025. https://caddac.ca/adhd-awareness-month/

2 The Attention Deficit Disorder Association, 2022. https://add.org/adhd-in-the-workplace-still-much-to-do/

About Maple:

Maple is Canada’s leading virtual care platform, improving access to timely, high-quality care. Guided by a clear purpose to meet the world’s health care needs, our software enables patients to connect with Canadian-licensed physicians and nurse practitioners within minutes, 24/7, via secure text, phone or video. Since 2016, Maple has grown to support care for over 7 million Canadians and powers Nova Scotia’s provincially funded virtual care program. With a network of more than 2,000 health care providers, Maple has extensive experience partnering with governments to deliver scalable, secure and integrated solutions within the public system.

About Beyond ADHD:

Beyond ADHD is Canada’s leading virtual ADHD clinic, dedicated to improving access to timely, evidence-based assessment, diagnosis, and treatment. Since 2022, Beyond ADHD has helped over 20,000 Canadians—children, teens, and adults—receive comprehensive ADHD assessment, diagnosis, treatment, and ongoing follow-up from experienced Canadian clinicians. Beyond ADHD combines clinical excellence, digital innovation, and national reach to redefine how ADHD care is delivered in Canada’s modern health care landscape.

Media Contact

Marlee Socket

Communications Manager, Maple

press@getmaple.ca