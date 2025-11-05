GTA Housing Market: More Choice, Greater Affordability for Buyers

TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home sales in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) were down year-over-year in October, while new listings were up. Market conditions continued to favour homebuyers, as average selling prices were negotiated down alongside lower mortgage rates.

“Buyers who are confident in their employment situation and ability to make their mortgage payments over the long term are benefitting from affordable housing market conditions relative to the past few years. However, many intending homebuyers remain on the sidelines due to uncertainty about their economic future,” said TRREB President Elechia Barry-Sproule.

GTA REALTORS® reported 6,138 home sales through TRREB’s MLS® System in October 2025 – down by 9.5 per cent compared to October 2024. New listings entered into the MLS® System amounted to 16,069 – up by 2.7 per cent year-over-year.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, October home sales were down month-over-month compared to September 2025. New listings were also down compared to September.

The MLS® Home Price Index (MLS® HPI) Composite benchmark was down by five per cent year-over-year in October 2025. The average selling price, at $1,054,372, was also down by 7.2 per cent compared to October 2024.

On a month-over-month seasonally adjusted basis, the MLS® HPI Composite was essentially flat compared to September. The average selling price was down compared to September.

“The monthly mortgage payment for an average-priced GTA home continued to trend lower in October, benefitting from both lower borrowing costs, and lower selling prices. This means more buyers can now afford to purchase a home that meets their housing needs. Once we have more certainty on the economic front, including trade with the U.S. and China, home sales should increase,” said TRREB Chief Information Officer Jason Mercer.

“Housing is essential economic infrastructure. As the population continues to grow, innovation and private capital are required to accelerate new construction across all housing types. Governments can help by modernizing tax rules, cutting buyer costs, and ending exclusionary zoning. Working together, we can rebuild confidence, create jobs, and deliver the homes Ontarians need. We have to act now,” said TRREB CEO John DiMichele.





















